Bollywood business

Unlocking the Potential of Mumbai's Startup Ecosystem
Startups

Unlocking the Potential of Mumbai's Startup Ecosystem

The third largest home for startups in the country, Mumbai has many hidden gems
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
#Budget2019 Gives High Josh, Anti-camcording Provision To Be Introduced To Cinematography Act

A sigh of relief for the entertainment industry that might help in the development of the movie business.
Priyadarshini Patwa | 4 min read
The Founder of This Bollywood Gossip Website Missed Her Daily Dose When She Moved to the US, So She Decided to Start Her Own

PinkVilla's Nandini Shenoy counts her tech background as an advantage, but content undoubtedly comes first
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Beyond The Star: Meet Neha Dhupia Not Just An Actor But A Boss Lady

Analyzing Neha Dhupia's graph one can vouch for the fact that she isn't just a master-blaster entertainer but also a successful entrepreneur
Priyadarshini Patwa | 3 min read