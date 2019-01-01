My Queue

¿De aquí saldrán los nuevos multimillonarios? 4 empresas tecnológicas que saldrán a bolsa en 2019
¿De aquí saldrán los nuevos multimillonarios? 4 empresas tecnológicas que saldrán a bolsa en 2019

Las compañías del sector tuvieron un turbulento 2018, pero este año Uber, Slack, Airbnb y Palantir lanzarán sus acciones a la venta.
Thomas Smale | 8 min read
Elon Musk se arrepiente de sacar a Tesla de Wall Street

Elon Musk se arrepiente de sacar a Tesla de Wall Street

Las acciones de Tesla han caído un 15% desde que Elon Musk dio a conocer su plan de privatizar Tesla.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
Esto es lo que debe saber un emprendedor de la Bolsa de Valores

Esto es lo que debe saber un emprendedor de la Bolsa de Valores

Comúnmente escuchamos a muchos medios de comunicación hablar acerca de la Bolsa de Valores y sus índices. Sin embargo, pocas veces los emprendedores conocen la importancia que tienen las bolsas a nivel nacional e internacional.
Jorge Talavera | 6 min read