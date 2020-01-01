BOLT

მათ სჯერათ, თუ ვარსკვლავის ჩამოვარდნისას სურვილს ჩაუთქვამენ, აუცილებლად აუხდებათ
სიახლეები

კომპანია Bolt აპლიკაციაში, ბავშვთა დაცვის საერთაშორისო დღესთან დაკავშირებით, ახალ  კატეგორიას, "To Give"-ს ამატებს
Entrepreneur-ის გუნდი | 1 min read