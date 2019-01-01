My Queue

Book Reviews

Bill Gates's Top 5 Books to Read and Gift This Year
Books

The Microsoft founder's 2018 book roundup covers everything from meditation to autonomous weapons.
Hayden Field | 3 min read
You Need to Take Time to Read These Classics

Hundreds of thousands of new books are published every year but the classics remain the most worthwhile.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
Small Business Reading Guide

Here are a few of 2012's most influential business books to help boost your inspiration and productivity.
Business on Main staff | 5 min read
Six Books on Leadership Worth Actually Reading

No one springs forth from the womb a fully formed leader--but some books can shorten the learning curve
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Book Review: Facebook Advertising For Dummies

Mikal E. Belicove

More From This Topic

Book Review: The Political Brain by Drew Westen

Diane Danielson
Book Review: My Life from Scratch by Gesine Bullock-Prado

Diane Danielson
Book Review: <i>Notes from the Cracked Ceiling</i> by Anne E. Kornblut

Diane Danielson
Book Review: <em>Rework</em> by Jason Fried & David Heinemeier Hansson

Diane Danielson
Book Review: <em>Confessions of a Public Speaker </em>by Scott Berkun

Diane Danielson
Focus

Books worth a look.
Debra Phillips | 4 min read