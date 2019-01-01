My Queue

Bookkeeping

Bookkeeping
Taxes

Time to Send Out 1099s: What to Know

It's that time again to send 1099s out to your vendors. Here's a breakdown of what to do.
Mark J. Kohler | 4 min read
3 Major Benefits of Updated Bookkeeping and Accounting Records

3 Major Benefits of Updated Bookkeeping and Accounting Records

Every business big and small should have regularly updated bookkeeping and accounting records so business leaders can make the right decision with a foundation in the data.
Due | 5 min read
Delegation 101: How Entrepreneurs Can Boost Employee Productivity

Delegation 101: How Entrepreneurs Can Boost Employee Productivity

If you want to spend more time doing what you love, you have to get comfortable with delegating.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Keep Your Business Finances in Order With These 6 Tips

Keep Your Business Finances in Order With These 6 Tips

When you know exactly how your revenue and expenses are stacking up, you can begin to make more informed decisions.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
5 Finance Tips All Business Owners Should Follow

5 Finance Tips All Business Owners Should Follow

Entrepreneurs may not like keeping their books, but it's a completely necessary part of running a company.
Eric Siu | 5 min read

More From This Topic

10 Best Accounting Websites for Startups
Accounting

10 Best Accounting Websites for Startups

Entrepreneurs need to know at least enough accounting to understand what their accountant is telling them.
Peter Daisyme | 7 min read
How Much Cash Do You Need for Your Business's Safety Net?
Finance

How Much Cash Do You Need for Your Business's Safety Net?

A healthy business has a healthy cash flow, but what do you do when you hit a dry spot?
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Why You Can't Afford to Be Bad at Bookkeeping
Tax Center

Why You Can't Afford to Be Bad at Bookkeeping

It's not fancy, but bookkeeping is critical to your business success.
Mark J. Kohler | 6 min read
Last-Minute Bookkeeping Tips Before You See the Tax Man
Taxes

Last-Minute Bookkeeping Tips Before You See the Tax Man

The good news is that there's a way to properly prepare for this, er, taxing process to avoid all this agony next year.
Keith Mueller | 4 min read
What's the One Task Most Small-Business Owners Loathe?
Accounting

What's the One Task Most Small-Business Owners Loathe?

The more time that owners spent running their businesses, the more they loathed this task.
Mike Kappel | 3 min read
5 Simple Steps to Prevent Expense Fraud
Finance

5 Simple Steps to Prevent Expense Fraud

Whether intentional or not, a few misappropriated dollars here and there can easily add up and can be hard to detect.
Chris Farrell | 3 min read
10 Affordable Tools to Help Online Entrepreneurs Succeed
Tools

10 Affordable Tools to Help Online Entrepreneurs Succeed

These applications help improve productivity and streamline certain aspects of business.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
Passion Alone Is Not Enough to Open a Business
Starting a Business

Passion Alone Is Not Enough to Open a Business

Before you start up, consider all the other functions of running a business, such as dealing with customers and keeping the books.
Doug and Polly White | 3 min read
How to Be Current and Cognizant When Managing Cash Flow
Cash-Flow Management

How to Be Current and Cognizant When Managing Cash Flow

Figure out your burn rate.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Make Financial Statements Useful With These 6 Tips
Finances

Make Financial Statements Useful With These 6 Tips

Without accurate and up-to-date numbers, your business can suffer. Here's how to upgrade your reporting.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read