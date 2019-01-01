My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Books

9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling
Project Grow

9 Quotes on Success and Failure from J.K. Rowling

'Your conception of failure might not be too far removed from the average person's idea of success.'
Hayden Field and Matthew McCreary | 4 min read
When Does a Job Become a Career?

When Does a Job Become a Career?

Handpicked by the team at Entrepreneur Press, here are four reading recommendations that will help you make the switch.
Vanessa Campos | 6 min read
The 5 Books I Read That Helped Me Build a Multi-Million Dollar Company

The 5 Books I Read That Helped Me Build a Multi-Million Dollar Company

Even a book published in 1910 can teach us about avoiding negativity and disillusionment and about feeling grateful.
David Neagle | 7 min read
Go from Day Job to Dream Job with These Reads

Go from Day Job to Dream Job with These Reads

From Betches to Big Data, the team at Entrepreneur Press recommends their March reads that cover all the adulting advice your guidance counselor should have told you.
Danielle Brown | 6 min read
Howard Schultz Calls This Business Book Author His 'Mentor'

Howard Schultz Calls This Business Book Author His 'Mentor'

In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur at SXSW, the former Starbucks CEO shares which author and organizational consultant influenced him.
Hayden Field | 3 min read

More From This Topic

5 Books to Read Before Starting Your Business
Ready For Anything

5 Books to Read Before Starting Your Business

From Walt Disney's famous philosophies to the success behind saleforce.com, learn some tricks of the trade before making your own way.
Ken Dunn | 6 min read
True Stories That Will Make You Look at the World Differently
Entrepreneur Books

True Stories That Will Make You Look at the World Differently

With a focus on diversity and inclusion, the team at Entrepreneur Press® recommends stories they read in February that all entrepreneurs need to hear.
Jennifer Dorsey | 5 min read
Must-Read Books for List-Makers, Disrupters and Social Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Books

Must-Read Books for List-Makers, Disrupters and Social Entrepreneurs

Inspired by our own personal goals for the year, here are a few books our Entrepreneur Press® team read in January.
Vanessa Campos | 5 min read
3 Leadership Tips for Entrepreneurs (60-Second Video)
Ready For Anything

3 Leadership Tips for Entrepreneurs (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Want to Be a Better Leader? Stop Emailing So Much!
Ready For Anything

Want to Be a Better Leader? Stop Emailing So Much!

Business guru Jeffrey Hayzlett offers this tip to energize and empower your staff.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
These Are the Next 6 Books You Should Read If You're Serious About Success
Books

These Are the Next 6 Books You Should Read If You're Serious About Success

The people who have accomplished what you are working toward have written books to help you get there.
Murray Newlands | 4 min read
How to Get a Book Published on Your Own Terms
Books

How to Get a Book Published on Your Own Terms

Itching to get your manuscript in front of readers? These handful of tips will steer you in the right direction.
Brian Tracy | 2 min read
19 Books to Read to Be Successful in 2019
Success

19 Books to Read to Be Successful in 2019

The most successful people in the world have written it all out for you.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
Here's How to Know Which Parts of Your Book to Keep (and Which to Cut Out)
Books

Here's How to Know Which Parts of Your Book to Keep (and Which to Cut Out)

Peter Voogd breaks down his process of writing a complete book.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read
The Stress-Free Process of Publishing an Amazon Ebook
Books

The Stress-Free Process of Publishing an Amazon Ebook

Your ebook could be making sales earlier than later with these tips.
Brian Tracy | 2 min read
While print books are not as popular as they used to be as the medium of choice for information and leisure, books are still viable as a means of entertainment and knowledge. Many entrepreneurs cite books that have been influential on their leadership style and practices, and some have written books that have become bestsellers, including Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad Poor Dad, Zig Ziglar’s The Secrets of Closing the Sale and Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In.