borrowers

Will RBI's Loan Restructuring Scheme Have a Significant Impact on MSME Growth?
Loan Restructuring

As of January 2019, RBI has permitted a one-time restructuring of existing loans to MSMEs
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
How Are NBFCs Racing Past the Hurdles on Their Tracks

The biggest risk NBFCs face is making sure that the loan is paid back in absence of verification data from most borrowers
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Here's What Entrepreneurs Expect from RBI Guidelines for P2P Lending Platforms

Some entrepreneurs think it will provide legal sanctity to P2P lending platforms
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
'Fintech Disruption In Lending Space Is Very Slow Now'

The fintech sector in India is crawling into every segment of the financial services by incorporating basic banking features.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read