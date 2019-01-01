My Queue

BOTB

Startup Aims to Leverage Crowdsourcing in Product Development
Starting a Business

Startup Aims to Leverage Crowdsourcing in Product Development

C.J. Kettler's online crowdsourcing venture, Genius Crowds, aims to move product ideas from the "light bulb" stage onto store shelves.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 3 min read
Steve Jobs and the Seven Rules of Success

Steve Jobs and the Seven Rules of Success

Any of us can adopt these principles to unleash our 'inner Steve Jobs.'
Carmine Gallo | 4 min read
1SaleADay.com's Ben Federman and the Value of a Daily Steal

1SaleADay.com's Ben Federman and the Value of a Daily Steal

This 28-year-old Brooklynite built a successful business around the concept of loss leaders. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
From Grad Student to Social Media Millionaire

From Grad Student to Social Media Millionaire

How twentysomething Shama Kabani of Marketing Zen Group wrote a master's thesis on Twitter and then went on to build a leading-edge marketing firm. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
Matt Villano | 4 min read
From Business Idea to Successful Startup in Three Months

From Business Idea to Successful Startup in Three Months

How Zaarly quickly brought its concept to market, complete with celebrity investment and lots of buzz.
Jennifer Wang | 4 min read

Quirky: The Solution to the Innovator's Dilemma
Growth Strategies

Quirky: The Solution to the Innovator's Dilemma

At the age of 24, Ben Kaufman already has a successful startup track record. With Quirky, he's tapped into the power of open innovation and created a place where anyone can become an inventor.
Jennifer Wang | 13 min read
Insights: Foursquare's Dennis Crowley on Mobile Marketing
Marketing

Insights: Foursquare's Dennis Crowley on Mobile Marketing

The co-founder of the popular mobile app offers tips for marketers looking to get the most out of Foursquare.
How Gamesalad Can Help You Create Your Own Video Game

How Gamesalad Can Help You Create Your Own Video Game

This Austin company can turn almost anyone into a game developer.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
How the Crowdfunding Site Peerbackers Got Its Start
Finance

How the Crowdfunding Site Peerbackers Got Its Start

Co-founder Sally Outlaw talks about how her site helps fledgling businesses find the money to get started.
Dan O'Shea | 3 min read
How Polyvore Became a Trend-Setter in Social Shopping
Technology

How Polyvore Became a Trend-Setter in Social Shopping

This online community tells your network what to wear. Plus, a look at more ground-breakers in social commerce.
Jennifer Wang | 4 min read
How Mobile Roadie Became a Leader in Do-It-Yourself Apps
Starting a Business

How Mobile Roadie Became a Leader in Do-It-Yourself Apps

This self-service app creator aims to make it cheap and easy to go mobile. Plus, a look at other game-changers in the mobile space.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Mashable's Pete Cashmore on Persistence
Entrepreneurs

Mashable's Pete Cashmore on Persistence

How he turned obstacles into an opportunity, why he's so obsessed with the Internet and a winning habit he learned from his father.
Teri Evans | 6 min read
Sara Blakely on Resilience
Leadership

Sara Blakely on Resilience

The founder of Spanx opens up about what drives her -- and the critical life lesson she learned early on.
Teri Evans | 5 min read
Innovator: Shopkick's Cyriac Roeding Reinvents Retail
Starting a Business

Innovator: Shopkick's Cyriac Roeding Reinvents Retail

Meet Cyriac Roeding, the man reinventing shopping for the mobile era.
Jason Ankeny | 13 min read