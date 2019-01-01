There are no Videos in your queue.
BOTB
Starting a Business
C.J. Kettler's online crowdsourcing venture, Genius Crowds, aims to move product ideas from the "light bulb" stage onto store shelves.
Any of us can adopt these principles to unleash our 'inner Steve Jobs.'
This 28-year-old Brooklynite built a successful business around the concept of loss leaders. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
How twentysomething Shama Kabani of Marketing Zen Group wrote a master's thesis on Twitter and then went on to build a leading-edge marketing firm. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
How Zaarly quickly brought its concept to market, complete with celebrity investment and lots of buzz.
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
At the age of 24, Ben Kaufman already has a successful startup track record. With Quirky, he's tapped into the power of open innovation and created a place where anyone can become an inventor.
Marketing
The co-founder of the popular mobile app offers tips for marketers looking to get the most out of Foursquare.
This Austin company can turn almost anyone into a game developer.
Finance
Co-founder Sally Outlaw talks about how her site helps fledgling businesses find the money to get started.
Technology
This online community tells your network what to wear. Plus, a look at more ground-breakers in social commerce.
Starting a Business
This self-service app creator aims to make it cheap and easy to go mobile. Plus, a look at other game-changers in the mobile space.
Entrepreneurs
How he turned obstacles into an opportunity, why he's so obsessed with the Internet and a winning habit he learned from his father.
Leadership
The founder of Spanx opens up about what drives her -- and the critical life lesson she learned early on.
