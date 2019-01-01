My Queue

How to Stop Some Dumb, Destructive Bot From Ruining Your Company's Poll
How to Stop Some Dumb, Destructive Bot From Ruining Your Company's Poll

You have to be vigilant to make sure your poll results are real, not driven by a hired botnet.
James Parsons | 5 min read
How Bots Steal Your Online Advertising Budget

How Bots Steal Your Online Advertising Budget

The digital ad space is rife with fraud and bots, stealing your precious marketing dollars.
Harry Kabadaian | 6 min read
How AI Is Addressing the Fraud in Advertising: Here's What You Need to Know

How AI Is Addressing the Fraud in Advertising: Here's What You Need to Know

According to Forrester, 20 percent of marketers' budgets is being wasted on fake traffic.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
Fake News Spreads Faster on Twitter Than Real News, Study Says

Fake News Spreads Faster on Twitter Than Real News, Study Says

Don't blame bots. People share fake news over Twitter because they find the content novel, according to the MIT study.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Twitter: No Political Bias in Crackdown of Suspicious Accounts

Twitter: No Political Bias in Crackdown of Suspicious Accounts

Twitter's fight against bots and abuse collided with some right-wing pundits who suspected the company was targeting conservative voices.
Michael Kan | 3 min read

The Evolution of Bots: An Interview with Facebook Messenger's Anand Chandrasekaran
Chatbots

The Evolution of Bots: An Interview with Facebook Messenger's Anand Chandrasekaran

What a chatbot is now is much greater than before and the evolution is accelerating.
Murray Newlands | 6 min read
What Westworld Got Right About the Future of AI
Artificial Intelligence

What Westworld Got Right About the Future of AI

The promise and concern about artificial intelligence is its ability to seemingly understand and mimic human emotions.
Sid Banerjee | 6 min read
There's A Bot For That: Here's Why Your Brand Should Be Paying Attention To Bots
Branding

There's A Bot For That: Here's Why Your Brand Should Be Paying Attention To Bots

Over the past few months, we have seen a number of companies try to build bots and integrate them into their business. As they did with websites and then apps, more companies will, slowly, over time, move over to work with bots.
Simon Hudson | 6 min read