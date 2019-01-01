My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bounty

The Biggest Bounties Uber, Facebook, Microsoft and More Have Paid Hackers
Bounty

The Biggest Bounties Uber, Facebook, Microsoft and More Have Paid Hackers

From Uber to GM, companies are willing to pay hackers big bucks for finding glitches in their systems.
Rose Leadem | 5 min read
'Hack the Army' Program Pays Out About $100,000 for Netting 118 Bugs

'Hack the Army' Program Pays Out About $100,000 for Netting 118 Bugs

The Department of Defense rewarded individuals and groups who hacked into its servers.
Stephanie Mlot | 2 min read
How This Indian Bug-Bounty Hunter Hacked 1.6 Billion Facebook Accounts

How This Indian Bug-Bounty Hunter Hacked 1.6 Billion Facebook Accounts

In exchange for not misusing the exploit and directly reporting it to Facebook, Zuckerberg's team rewarded him 10.5 lac rupees!
Rustam Singh | 3 min read