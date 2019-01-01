My Queue

Boutiques

How a Health Setback Inspired This Entrepreneur to Adopt a New Business Model
Franchisors

Lisa Kornstein's clothing boutique is using a semi-absentee model, allowing her to manage her health and her business.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
Freedom in a Fashion Franchise

Apricot Lane franchises operate as true boutiques. And they're growing fast.
Jason Daley | 4 min read