Box

Why Cloud Storage Provider Box Had a Killer Quarter
Box

Shares rose 12.9 percent to $14.07 in extended trading on Wednesday.
Reuters | 2 min read
With Stock Tanking, Box Founder Responds to Complaints

Box's stock price is the victim of confused analysts, Aaron Levie says.
Everett Rosenfeld | 2 min read
Box Raises IPO Share Price, Valuation Jumps to $1.67 Billion

The company's biggest shareholders include venture capital firms Draper Fisher Jurvetson, U.S. Venture Partners and Coatue Management.
Reuters | 2 min read
Why Box Is Digging in Its Heels on an IPO

The cloud-storage company filed in March but may not go public until early 2015.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Google to Offer Business Owners 2 TB of Free Storage for a Year

Amid pricing wars between corporate computing leaders Amazon, Microsoft and Google, industry experts predict that cloud storage may soon become entirely free.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Box Raises an Additional $150 Million Before IPO
Box

The cloud-storage company raised additional financing after publicly filing for an IPO in March.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Dropbox Users: Your Life Just Got a Little Easier.
Innovation

Separate Dropboxes. One for work stuff. One for play stuff. Plus a way to link them together. Why didn't Dropbox think of this earlier?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Aaron Levie, the Quintessential Silicon Valley CEO, Will Only Own 4.1 Percent of Box When It IPOs
Innovator Profiles

Online file-storage service Box has finally filed to go public. Here's what we know.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
What Would Make Mark Cuban 'Combust' If He Ran Box
Technology

The billionaire investor is dishing some pointed advice to Box, which he helped get off the ground.
Ray Hennessey | 1 min read
Want the Big Bucks From Big Businesses? Don't Make These Mistakes.
Finding Customers

Your company should adopt different tactics to acquire large clients than for individual customers.
Joe Floyd | 4 min read
The Cloud Wars Rage On: Dropbox Raises Mega Money as Box Has Reportedly Filed for IPO
Growth Strategies

After weeks of speculation, SEC documents confirm that San Francisco-based Dropbox has raised another monster-sized round of cash.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Box CEO Aaron Levie: Microsoft Doesn't Have the DNA to Keep Up
Technology

At a recent meeting with journalists, Box CEO Aaron Levie and former Microsoft Windows Division president Steven Sinofsky offered their views on how cloud technology is fundamentally disrupting the IT space.
Laura Entis | 8 min read
Report: Online Storage Startup Box Secretly Files for IPO
Technology

Box, which counts Dropbox among its rivals, has reportedly filed to go public.
Benjamin Kabin | 1 min read
Why Box's Co-founder Turned Down a $550 Million Offer That Would Have Made Him 'Phenomenally Wealthy' At 26
Finance

Take all that cash? Nope. Entrepreneur Aaron Levie had bigger plans.
Alyson Shontell | 2 min read