Brad Feld

Starting a Business

Mentors vs. Advisors and Why You Should Get to Know Why They Differ

For young entrepreneurs, a helping hand can go a long way. Just make sure you're aware of what's expected of you in return.
Kai Sato | 4 min read
Embrace Your Zany Side: Offbeat Ways Startups Win Over Hard-to-Reach VCs

Having a killer business idea is key, but it won't necessarily help get your foot in the door when you're looking for funding. Sometimes the best way to grab someone's attention is to get creative.
Matt Villano | 5 min read
Video Chat: Brad Feld on Winning Over Brad Feld

Entrepreneur and early-stage venture investor Brad Feld sits down with business coach Antonio Neves to bring you the 411 on how to land him as a mentor or investor.
Antonio Neves
Video Chat With Brad Feld, Today at 12:30pm ET

For budding young entrepreneurs a little guidance can go a long way. Stay tuned for our video chat with Brad Feld, the entrepreneur and early-stage venture investor.
Diana Ransom | 2 min read
Your Community as a Startup Ecosystem

Here are the key factors for building an entrepreneurship community in your town.
Bryan Keplesky

Venture Capital Investor Brad Feld on What It Takes to Succeed As an Entrepreneur
Starting a Business

Venture Capital Investor Brad Feld on What It Takes to Succeed As an Entrepreneur

Brad Feld dives into the trenches of entrepreneurship to learn what makes some businesses successful
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read