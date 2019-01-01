My Queue

Bragging

Stop Being So Modest! Why Women in Business Need to Get Comfortable with Bragging

Stop Being So Modest! Why Women in Business Need to Get Comfortable with Bragging

For female entrepreneurs, bragging can be a struggle. Here's how to get past that roadblock -- in a comfortable way.
Rebecca Horan | 7 min read
The Case Against Sharing Your Epic Vacation Photos on Social Media

The Case Against Sharing Your Epic Vacation Photos on Social Media

In a nutshell: You run the risk of alienating people.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
How to Say 'I'm the Best' Without Actually Saying It

How to Say 'I'm the Best' Without Actually Saying It

If you're not promoting yourself, you may be losing out on opportunities.
Anna James | 4 min read