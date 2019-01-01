My Queue

Brain Break

Paradox: How Idle Time at Work Can Improve Productivity
Productivity

Paradox: How Idle Time at Work Can Improve Productivity

Regular, pre-planned "microbreaks" can keep you focused and energized, and at the top of your game.
Aytekin Tank | 8 min read
The 10 Weirdest Devices We Found at CES

The 10 Weirdest Devices We Found at CES

Does anyone really need a 'smart belt'?
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)

New York is partial to The Apartment, while Georgia went with Gremlins. See where your favorite film stacked up.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
How Many Balls Do They Use at the US Open? 14 Amazing Facts You Didn't Know.

How Many Balls Do They Use at the US Open? 14 Amazing Facts You Didn't Know.

Take a look at the mind-blowing numbers behind the big tennis event.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Add Years to Your Life with These 4 'Work Break' Apps

Add Years to Your Life with These 4 'Work Break' Apps

Are you notoriously bad at periodically standing up from your desk or resting your eyes after staring at your computer screen? These tools can help.
Hayden Field | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Forget the Hustle, James Bond Told Me to Embrace the Lazy
Brain Break

Forget the Hustle, James Bond Told Me to Embrace the Lazy

A funny chat with Daniel Craig about the long-lost pastime of chilling out.
Dan Bova | 4 min read
Brain Break: Watch This 12-Year-Old Boy Solve 3 Rubik's Cubes While Juggling Them
Brain Break

Brain Break: Watch This 12-Year-Old Boy Solve 3 Rubik's Cubes While Juggling Them

What skills have you mastered lately? What world records have you broken?
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
5 Smart Ways to Do More in Less Time
Time Management

5 Smart Ways to Do More in Less Time

To beat the competition in half the hours, increase your output and your impact by working smarter.
Blake Snow | 4 min read
7 Simple Ways to Get Into a Flow State When Writing
Creativity

7 Simple Ways to Get Into a Flow State When Writing

Don't let writer's block hold you back. Listen to your body and mind so you can perform at your best.
Dan Scalco | 5 min read
GoPro Accidentally Left In Path of Lava and Incredible Footage Survives
Brain Break

GoPro Accidentally Left In Path of Lava and Incredible Footage Survives

Check out the video that is burning up the internet. (Sorry.)
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
5 Things Professionals Should Do to Reduce Their Screen-Related Risk of ADHD and Dementia
Lifestyle

5 Things Professionals Should Do to Reduce Their Screen-Related Risk of ADHD and Dementia

Both ailments seem related for some of us to the excessive amount of "screen time" we're subjecting our brains to.
Lori Russell-Chapin | 6 min read
5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Make Your Job More Exciting and Enjoyable
Brain Science

5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Make Your Job More Exciting and Enjoyable

Perspective is the solution to nine-to-five tedium. Science has suggestions for changing yours.
Jon Levy | 4 min read
5 Progressive Ways to Reduce Stress and Increase Productivity
Stress Management

5 Progressive Ways to Reduce Stress and Increase Productivity

The work environment you create for yourself and your employees can be a source of either inspiration or dread.
Manish Dudharejia | 6 min read
A 'Week-Day Hack' That Makes It Look Like You Work Long Hours
Managing Employees

A 'Week-Day Hack' That Makes It Look Like You Work Long Hours

The best bosses arrive early, stay late and leave in the middle.
Howard S. Dvorkin | 5 min read
Jack Black Really Wants You To Have a Soccer Ball Phone
Marketing

Jack Black Really Wants You To Have a Soccer Ball Phone

The comedian was joined by the likes of Will Arnett, Adam Pally and Sarah Silverman in this parody commercial for Howler magazine.
Dan Bova | 2 min read