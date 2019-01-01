My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Brain Science

5 Mind Hacks You Need to Know Before Starting a Business
Brain Science

5 Mind Hacks You Need to Know Before Starting a Business

Ever use the Pomodoro Technique? You work in short bursts of extreme productivity, then take a break. Try it.
Syed Balkhi | 6 min read
AI Won't Replace Us Until It Becomes Much More Like Us

AI Won't Replace Us Until It Becomes Much More Like Us

Artificial Intelligence needs structural changes before it can really match up with humans.
David Niki | 5 min read
What Smart Entrepreneurs Know About Problem-Solving

What Smart Entrepreneurs Know About Problem-Solving

Going the extra mile solves your problems more efficiently -- and might just make you smarter along the way.
Dipti Parmar | 5 min read
5 Everyday Strategies to Make Your Brain Stronger (One of Them Involves Eating)

5 Everyday Strategies to Make Your Brain Stronger (One of Them Involves Eating)

You can actually bulk up your brain strength -- without going to the gym.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
6 Common Decision-Making Blunders That Could Kill Your Business

6 Common Decision-Making Blunders That Could Kill Your Business

Among the logical errors nearly everybody makes is thinking only everybody else make logical errors.
John Rampton | 6 min read

More From This Topic

5 Smart Ways to Do More in Less Time
Ready For Anything

5 Smart Ways to Do More in Less Time

To beat the competition in half the hours, increase your output and your impact by working smarter.
Blake Snow | 4 min read
Here's What I Learned Reading More Than 100 Books In 2017
Reading

Here's What I Learned Reading More Than 100 Books In 2017

If you get one tiny insight, you can change your entire life.
Steve Eakin | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur's Simple Brain Hacks Will Make You More Effective in Dealing With Awful People and Situations
Ready For Anything

This Entrepreneur's Simple Brain Hacks Will Make You More Effective in Dealing With Awful People and Situations

Control your reactions to control your future.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
Human Intuition Is the Future of Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Technology Innovation

Human Intuition Is the Future of Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Great opportunity awaits those who can 'teach' computers to process information more like a brain and less like a circuit board.
Sarah Austin | 6 min read
5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Make Your Job More Exciting and Enjoyable
Ready For Anything

5 Scientifically Proven Ways to Make Your Job More Exciting and Enjoyable

Perspective is the solution to nine-to-five tedium. Science has suggestions for changing yours.
Jon Levy | 4 min read
How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success
Mornings

How the First 20 Minutes of Your Day Can Set You Up for Success

Engage a positive routine right after waking, and you'll tap into the power of your subconscious brain.
Ahmed Safwan | 4 min read
Only You Can Overcome the Invisible Barrier Keeping You From the Best Available Talent
Ready For Anything

Only You Can Overcome the Invisible Barrier Keeping You From the Best Available Talent

Unconscious bias is a learned mindset. Leaders who truly want the best teams will look beyond their own experiences to attract and retain a diverse workforce.
Mike Ettling | 6 min read
Solving the Engagement Conundrum Through Brain Science
neuroscience

Solving the Engagement Conundrum Through Brain Science

A contributor who's both a neuroscientist and an entrepreneur, argues that employers might consider creating "unfocus" time for employees.
Srini Pillay | 6 min read
Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains
Far Out Tech

Stanford Develops Computer That Literally Plugs Into People's Brains

Like an electrical outlet, except not.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Your Customers' Brains Are Hard-Wired to Decode These 10 Signals
Neuromarketing

Your Customers' Brains Are Hard-Wired to Decode These 10 Signals

Rhyming schemes and funny memes work because humans respond to recognizable patterns. Help them embrace your brand message by telling stories that feel familiar.
Eric Siu | 6 min read