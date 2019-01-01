There are no Videos in your queue.
Brainstorming
Cognitive bias
Cognitive bias is an insidious threat to the rational decision-making you probably think you're engaged in.
Letting friendly co-workers collaborate on projects might be more fruitful than asking those who are less familiar with each other to put their heads together.
"Star-bursting" and "role-storming" are not Saturday night party games. They're serious methods for coming up with your next great idea.
Get oriented to the task before putting pen to paper through self-assessment, audience targeting and relentless testing. Just like any other product.
Perfect is the enemy of good. Your innovative concepts are worthless if you can't implement your vision.
More From This Topic
Creativity
Stop saying 'Yes, but.' Start getting to 'Yes, and.'
Problem Solving
Your employees are the ones who will carry your business to success. So, follow these steps to enable them to tackle problems on their own.
Brainstorming
Your great shortcut to success may just be putting pen to paper.
Train your brain
Distractions and emotions can lead us away from where we want to go.
Brainstorming
With a few principles in place, most companies can transform group-think meetings into innovative, genuine and honest sessions.
Creativity
If you're constantly feeling blocked from your inner creativity, here are ways to help unleash your imagination.
Train your brain
A new book shows you how to be a more creative and effective entrepreneur.
Business Ideas
Yes, brute force works. Here are the four main approaches to idea generation.
Entrepreneur Network
A new workshop-facilitation company focuses on helping teams hash out important business strategy while enjoying a delicious home-cooked meal.
