My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

braintree

Crazy, Insane Startups Are This Tech Investor's Meat and Potatoes
Tech Startups

Crazy, Insane Startups Are This Tech Investor's Meat and Potatoes

Braintree founder Bryan Johnson has created a fund for start-ups focused on a sci-fi future.
JP Mangalindan | 5 min read
Finally: Bitcoin Is Coming to Merchants Who Use PayPal's Braintree

Finally: Bitcoin Is Coming to Merchants Who Use PayPal's Braintree

Braintree will soon integrate Bitcoin, a move that could have Airbnb, Dropbox and Uber customers paying in the cryptocash. Meanwhile, PayPal dropped the B-word in a curious promo video, igniting another social media speculation frenzy.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read