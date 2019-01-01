My Queue

Paula Deen Is Cooking Up a Comeback
Finance

Paula Deen Is Cooking Up a Comeback

Paula Deen has received a $75 to $100 million cash injection from private-equity firm Najafi Companies, as a concentrated and passionate fan base continues to rally around the embattled chef.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How Online Direct Sales Saved This Luxury Business

How Online Direct Sales Saved This Luxury Business

The financial crisis forced Vero Linens to find a new target market.
Kelly K. Spors | 4 min read