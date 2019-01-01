My Queue

Brand Advocates

Growth Strategies

People are waiting to meet you, so put yourself out there.
Isa Watson | 6 min read
5 Things About Your Brand Your Sales Team Must Sell If You Expect Anybody to Buy Your Product

Your salespeople are front-line brand ambassadors. Make sure they are sending the right message.
Aviva Leebow Wolmer | 6 min read
This One Surprising Thing Could Be Sabotaging Your Brand

Drunk posting on Facebook isn't flattering for you or your employer.
Aaron Agius | 6 min read
Beauty Entrepreneur Bobbi Brown Shares Her Secrets to Building a Brand With a Cult-Like Following

In our upcoming episode of 'Tough Love Tuesday,' the woman behind the namesake beauty brand will share what it takes to get a tribe of people to adore your company.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
6 Ways Your Customer Service Department Can Generate More Revenue

Your customers love you, but are they improving your bottom line?
Jeremy Gin | 4 min read

More From This Topic

5 Lessons From the Great Pepsi Shakeup
Marketing

Hitching your advertising to a trendy topic has great potential, both for better and worse.
George Chilton | 5 min read
What Emirates Airline Can Teach You About Brand Advocacy
Branding

Why should a company not in the luxury transportation business study a company that is?
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
Why Salespeople Should be Advocates and Not Thought Leaders
Sales

Becoming an advocate for your buyers will gain you far more street cred than pushing a thought leadership.
Jen Spencer | 4 min read
5 Ways to Turn Mere Followers Into Devoted Brand Ambassadors
Branding

You will never sell yourself more persuasively than your enthused customers can.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
You Can't Achieve Big-League Success With a Minor-League Social Media Strategy
Social Media Marketing

Enhance your game by publishing less content, not by bombarding your audience with pitches and posts.
Jason Parks | 5 min read
7 Tips for Getting Your Money's Worth Now That You've Hired a PR Firm
Public Relations

Your PR firm will be a creative engine for your company, once you have built a productive relationship.
Aishwarya Arora | 5 min read
Employees Are Your Biggest Brand Advocates
Brand Advocates

Engage staff to show off your culture.
Pratik Dholakiya | 5 min read
The Secret of Million-Dollar Brands Is Their Cult-Like Following
Social Media Marketing

Your brand's hardcore, true believers are the most persuasive advocates possible.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Social-Media Advocacy Is the Future (Just Not the Way You Think)
Social Media Marketing

We currently view social-media advocacy as a one-way street, when we should be thinking of it as give and take.
Kevan Lee | 13 min read
Influencers vs. Ambassadors vs. Advocates: Stop the Confusion!
Branding

Do you know the differences and what these different players can do for your brand?
Bill Sussman | 5 min read