Brand Building

This Is How the Rich Get Richer (and How You Can Do the Same)
Money Management

This Is How the Rich Get Richer (and How You Can Do the Same)

The wealthy are always keeping an eye on the long-term pay-out.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
Know The Hacks to Grow Your Customer Reach

Know The Hacks to Grow Your Customer Reach

How these entrepreneurs devised low-cost, yet effective marketing, brand building and customer-acquisition strategies to help their startups grow
Mohit Sabharwal | 3 min read
How Birchbox CEO Katia Beauchamp Evolved Along With Her Brand

How Birchbox CEO Katia Beauchamp Evolved Along With Her Brand

A new partnership with Walgreens is the company's latest play for continued success.
Stephanie Schomer | 8 min read
Creating Memorable Brand Experiences in the Digital Age

Creating Memorable Brand Experiences in the Digital Age

Compelling brand stories and stunning visual design can power brand equity in the digital age
Aditi Gandhi | 4 min read
Top 6 Rules of Brand Building for Indian Fashion Brands

Top 6 Rules of Brand Building for Indian Fashion Brands

Customers receive the energy you put into creating something for them
Mridul Sawhney | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Four Vital Baby Steps to Starting & Building a Brand
Starting a Business

Four Vital Baby Steps to Starting & Building a Brand

Building a brand is like a never-ending process and therefore, it is vital that you keep putting efforts consistently
Ritu Ajbani | 3 min read
'The Onion''s Co-Founder Shares Tips He Used to Build the Multi-million Dollar Brand
Brands

'The Onion''s Co-Founder Shares Tips He Used to Build the Multi-million Dollar Brand

The Onion is one of the most successful and enduring comedy brands in the world. Co-Founder, Scott Dikkers, shares how he built the multi-million dollar brand
Matthew Reeves | 6 min read
What Are The Key Factors To Remember Before Buying A Gym Franchise?
Franchises

What Are The Key Factors To Remember Before Buying A Gym Franchise?

As per the speculations, Fitness and gymnasium industry in India is promising a CAGR of 20-27% every year
Franchise India Staff | 4 min read
What Does Being Digitally Literate Mean?
Digital Literacy

What Does Being Digitally Literate Mean?

AI is taking the jobs away from us that were redundant and didn't require much mental capacity
Karan Shah | 5 min read
3 Ways Technology Has Affected the Luxury Hospitality Segment in India
Hospitality

3 Ways Technology Has Affected the Luxury Hospitality Segment in India

Consumers rely heavily on peer reviews while making their travel decisions, so having a positive online image is the key in hospitality
Aastha Singal | 3 min read
The Never Changing Principles of Franchising
Franchising a Business

The Never Changing Principles of Franchising

Since the birth of the franchising model, there have been certain never changing constants, the Principles of Franchising
Franchise India Staff | 2 min read
Here Is The A to Z Of Franchising Business You Need To Know
Franchising Your Business

Here Is The A to Z Of Franchising Business You Need To Know

Want to venture into franchising business? First, familiarize yourself with A to Z of Franchising
Franchise India Staff | 4 min read
Building a Robust Franchisor Brand
Franchises

Building a Robust Franchisor Brand

A strong franchise brand sometimes needs nothing but inspired and motivated franchisees
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
6 Key Factors to Consider Before Deciding Your Digital Marketing Strategy
Digital Marketing Strategy

6 Key Factors to Consider Before Deciding Your Digital Marketing Strategy

The rapid evolution of media consumption from traditional mediums to digital has changed the way marketers spent on creating their brand awareness
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
Best Business Ideas With Low Investment
Business Ideas

Best Business Ideas With Low Investment

Establishing a small business can be the right decision if you want to do something exciting
Franchise India Staff | 2 min read