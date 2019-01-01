There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Brand Identity
Branding
Craft the perfect brand with marketing expert Porter Gale.
Developing an impactful brand is make-or-break. It's what will help your company gain new customers, and most importantly, it's what will keep them coming back.
Franchising is all about brand power.
By following a few basic steps, you can make sure your brand identity is walking the walk, not just talking the talk.
Ever hear of a brand style guide? That's the very first thing you'll need.
More From This Topic
Branding
In part two of her four-part series, contributor Jessica Abo sits down with Grayce and Co's Kathleen Griffith to discuss how she can develop her brand positioning -- and how you can, too.
Brand Identity
With the rising popularity of voice-driven AI assistants, it's important for businesses to offer a consistent brand experience.
Branding
If people don't know who you are and what you represent, they won't do business with you.
Brand Identity
Can your content pass the 'logo test'? If not, it'll be just another one of those generic articles that bombard your target audience each day.
Year End Planning
Think about the power of augmented reality for your business, and how you can encourage customers to immerse themselves in your brand story.
Content Strategy
It's a full-time job to build and maintain your brand, so check out these go-to places to share content.
Infographics
The world's biggest brands are marketing with Instagram, and you can, too.
Customer Engagement
The best way to get more customers is to be introduced by your current customers.
Marketing
Creatives are masters of reinvention, personal branding and storytelling. It's time the business world paid attention.
Branding
The broader brand community needs to work more closely and more constructively together to help brands explore more effective ways to grow.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?