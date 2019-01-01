There are no Videos in your queue.
Brand Loyalty
Marketing
Algorithms anticipate our needs and desires so well that it is an open question if consumers are really making their own decisions or just feel as though they are.
Franchising is all about brand power.
Owning up to errors -- and promptly fixing them -- shows clients and customers what you're worth.
Is brand loyalty dead? Nope, not from this contributor's perspective.
Customer Experience
These young consumers want to commit to companies, but companies don't always provide ideal experiences.
Customer Loyalty
If you want a customer to be loyal to your brand, you need to establish a sense of familiarity.
Brand Loyalty
Brand loyalty is all well and good. But what you want is brand evangelism.
Customer Loyalty
How to win customers and influence sales with five factors that help cultivate loyalty.
Retail Businesses
Compete directly with consumer-direct manufacturers. Like it or not, it's the brave new economy that will shape our industry.
Customer Loyalty
This restaurant chain is known for much more than its yummy chicken.
Customer Service
In a business environment that no longer values brand loyalty, winning over long-term customers creates benefits that entrepreneurs should not undervalue.
Employees
Create a company culture that prioritizes people.
College Students
Fostering brand loyalty in college students is important: They may not have a lot of money now, but that will soon change.
