Brand Loyalty

The Evolution of Power: Marketer vs. Machine
Marketing

The Evolution of Power: Marketer vs. Machine

Algorithms anticipate our needs and desires so well that it is an open question if consumers are really making their own decisions or just feel as though they are.
Reid Carr | 6 min read
The Top 200 Franchise Brands People Love the Most

The Top 200 Franchise Brands People Love the Most

Franchising is all about brand power.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 2 min read
How You Handle Mistakes Can Actually Help Build Brand Loyalty

How You Handle Mistakes Can Actually Help Build Brand Loyalty

Owning up to errors -- and promptly fixing them -- shows clients and customers what you're worth.
C-Suite TV | 1 min read
5 Emails to Schedule Now for Maximum Productivity

5 Emails to Schedule Now for Maximum Productivity

Time is money.
Aaron Agius | 6 min read
The Psychology of Brand Loyalty: 5 Key Takeaways

The Psychology of Brand Loyalty: 5 Key Takeaways

Is brand loyalty dead? Nope, not from this contributor's perspective.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Facebook Data Reveals What's Stopping Millennials From Being Loyal to Brands
Customer Experience

Facebook Data Reveals What's Stopping Millennials From Being Loyal to Brands

These young consumers want to commit to companies, but companies don't always provide ideal experiences.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
The 5 Emotions That Drive Customer Loyalty
Customer Loyalty

The 5 Emotions That Drive Customer Loyalty

If you want a customer to be loyal to your brand, you need to establish a sense of familiarity.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
7 Ways to Get Your Customers to Actively Promote Your Brand
Brand Loyalty

7 Ways to Get Your Customers to Actively Promote Your Brand

Brand loyalty is all well and good. But what you want is brand evangelism.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Designing a Customer Strategy Focused on Genuine Loyalty
Customer Loyalty

Designing a Customer Strategy Focused on Genuine Loyalty

How to win customers and influence sales with five factors that help cultivate loyalty.
Mark Harrington | 5 min read
Here's a Great Way to Wake up Your Stagnating Retail Brand
Retail Businesses

Here's a Great Way to Wake up Your Stagnating Retail Brand

Compete directly with consumer-direct manufacturers. Like it or not, it's the brave new economy that will shape our industry.
Rex Chen | 7 min read
5 Cues on Brand Loyalty You Can Take From Chick-fil-A
Customer Loyalty

5 Cues on Brand Loyalty You Can Take From Chick-fil-A

This restaurant chain is known for much more than its yummy chicken.
David Saef | 4 min read
How One Company Won My Loyalty With Only $100
Customer Service

How One Company Won My Loyalty With Only $100

In a business environment that no longer values brand loyalty, winning over long-term customers creates benefits that entrepreneurs should not undervalue.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read
The Human Element: Your Most Important Business Resource
Employees

The Human Element: Your Most Important Business Resource

Create a company culture that prioritizes people.
Zach Ferres | 4 min read
3 Ways to Increase Customer Loyalty
Customer Loyalty

3 Ways to Increase Customer Loyalty

People remain committed to a brand they feel a connection to.
Dave Thompson | 4 min read
Why Marketing to College Millennials Pays Off (Infographic)
College Students

Why Marketing to College Millennials Pays Off (Infographic)

Fostering brand loyalty in college students is important: They may not have a lot of money now, but that will soon change.
Laura Entis | 2 min read