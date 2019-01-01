There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
brand storytelling
brand storytelling
You no longer need a legacy of years of brand equity. You just need brand equity, itself. Heritage storytelling is a way to get there.
As entrepreneurs, we're all in a perpetual "competitive admissions" game. Stories connect your customers to you.
Creatives are masters of reinvention, personal branding and storytelling. It's time the business world paid attention.
All entrepreneurs have, or should have, an elevator pitch. That pitch is their market hook, their story. What's yours?
Start small, focus on quality and use modern methods to get the most out of this powerful communication tool.
More From This Topic
Storytelling
Stories hold the power to connect with people and motivate them to become engaged voters.
Storytelling
Good leaders need to be great story-tellers, whether they're running a company -- or a nation.
Social Media Marketing
Companies must look for unique ways to get noticed and capture target audience's attention.
Thought Leadership
Customers need to know the essential story that brought you to the place you are now -- it helps them identify with you and want to do business with you.
Pitching
There are plenty of places to get your story told online. To get your story heard, however, you need to tell a compelling story.
NFL Players Inc.
Your brand has a story to tell and an audience of customers waiting to hear it.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?