Marketers Are Overcoming Unique Challenges to Build Campaigns for the Nascent Cannabis Industry
Marketing

Marketers Are Overcoming Unique Challenges to Build Campaigns for the Nascent Cannabis Industry

There is no other industry in the world transitioning from illegal to legal and none that faces a denser web of regulations.
Rosie Mattio | 5 min read
Using the Power of Influence to Build Your Global Cannabis Brand
Branding

Using the Power of Influence to Build Your Global Cannabis Brand

Influencers can loosen the shackles that still restrict cannabis marketing.
David Elias | 4 min read
Building a Solid Foundation for Your Cannabis Brand Is Step One to Success
Branding

Building a Solid Foundation for Your Cannabis Brand Is Step One to Success

Establishing a strong brand will guide hard business decisions, attract loyal customers and help you avoid costly mistakes.
Tim Winner | 4 min read
Creating Positive Marijuana Awareness Should be Part of Every Cannabis Branding Initiative
Branding

Creating Positive Marijuana Awareness Should be Part of Every Cannabis Branding Initiative

Marijuana has been vilified for generations. No branding will succeed if it doesn't challenge dated and unfounded prejudices.
Cynthia Salarizadeh | 9 min read
The 3 Data Sets Essential to Establishing Your Cannabis Brand
Data Analysis

The 3 Data Sets Essential to Establishing Your Cannabis Brand

A lot of people want a foothold in the cannabis business. Knowing the market and your competition is essential.
Cy Scott | 3 min read
3 Trade-Show Tips for Meeting the Right People and Make a Memorable Impression
Marketing

3 Trade-Show Tips for Meeting the Right People and Make a Memorable Impression

Trade shows are a rare opportunity to gather with everybody you need to meet.
Bryan DeHaven | 4 min read
5 Characteristics Essential for Success as a Cannabis Entrepreneur
Start Your Own Cannabis Business

5 Characteristics Essential for Success as a Cannabis Entrepreneur

Everyone going into the cannabis business is a pioneer and an evangelist for the industry.
5 min read
She Took Her Yale MBA Into Cannabis and Now Funds the Industry's Largest Deals
Women In Green

She Took Her Yale MBA Into Cannabis and Now Funds the Industry's Largest Deals

The legal marijuana business is attracting entrepreneurs as interested in social good as they are in profit.
Cynthia Salarizadeh | 7 min read
Branding Your Business and Crafting Your Story in the Cannabis Industry
Cannabis

Branding Your Business and Crafting Your Story in the Cannabis Industry

Learn the essentials about getting your business ready for its market debut.
Javier Hasse | 6 min read
Do Marijuana Users Have More Sex? Research Indicates They Do.
Cannabis

Do Marijuana Users Have More Sex? Research Indicates They Do.

The cannabis industry faces many legal challenges, but it now has an unbeatable marketing message.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read

Branding is a marketing strategy that involves creating a differentiated name and image -- often using a logo and/or tag line -- in order to establish a presence in the consumer’s mind and attract and keep customers.  

Branding strategies: Some branding strategies and questions to ask yourself when researching your brand can be found in these articles: “4 Questions to Ask When Perfecting Your Personal Brand” and “It's Not You, It's Your Story: Why Branding Matters.”

