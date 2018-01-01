Branding
Pot Shops Go High-End
More From This Topic
Marketers Are Overcoming Unique Challenges to Build Campaigns for the Nascent Cannabis Industry
Using the Power of Influence to Build Your Global Cannabis Brand
Building a Solid Foundation for Your Cannabis Brand Is Step One to Success
Creating Positive Marijuana Awareness Should be Part of Every Cannabis Branding Initiative
The 3 Data Sets Essential to Establishing Your Cannabis Brand
3 Trade-Show Tips for Meeting the Right People and Make a Memorable Impression
5 Characteristics Essential for Success as a Cannabis Entrepreneur
She Took Her Yale MBA Into Cannabis and Now Funds the Industry's Largest Deals
Branding Your Business and Crafting Your Story in the Cannabis Industry
Do Marijuana Users Have More Sex? Research Indicates They Do.
Branding is a marketing strategy that involves creating a differentiated name and image -- often using a logo and/or tag line -- in order to establish a presence in the consumer’s mind and attract and keep customers.
Branding strategies: Some branding strategies and questions to ask yourself when researching your brand can be found in these articles: “4 Questions to Ask When Perfecting Your Personal Brand” and “It's Not You, It's Your Story: Why Branding Matters.”