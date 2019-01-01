My Queue

Branding 2014

How to Launch a New Brand: 4 Tips that Work
Branding 2014

How to Launch a New Brand: 4 Tips that Work

Generous advance time, comprehensive branding and a hint of mystery are important ingredients for ensuring a terrific launch day.
Syed Balkhi | 5 min read
6 Innovative Ways to Increase Brand Awareness

6 Innovative Ways to Increase Brand Awareness

Wendy's sassy Twitter feed is a great example of how to stand out in a sea of noise.
Andrew Medal | 7 min read
How to Get Your Branding Noticed

How to Get Your Branding Noticed

Your brand reflects your identity as a company. What are you doing to make yours stand out?
Thomas Smale | 7 min read
Sweden the Country Is Now Sweden the Brand -- and You Can Get in on It, Too

Sweden the Country Is Now Sweden the Brand -- and You Can Get in on It, Too

Bolanile Maté of Be Better Paris explains how the Swedish have turned their country into a company, and they want to spread the wealth.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
5 Business Lessons I Learned From Being a Member of a Motorcycle Gang

5 Business Lessons I Learned From Being a Member of a Motorcycle Gang

Let's face it -- your bowling league is a business, your place of worship is a business, your family is a business -- and yes, an outlaw motorcycle gang is a business.
Tom Scarda | 5 min read

5 Reasons Why Your Personal Branding Strategy Isn't Working
Personal Branding

5 Reasons Why Your Personal Branding Strategy Isn't Working

Aim for consistency and vary your social channels to get your brand out there.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
5 Tips on Rebranding from a Billion-Dollar Expert
Rebranding

5 Tips on Rebranding from a Billion-Dollar Expert

Rebranding is not for the faint of heart. After rebranding several billion-dollar companies, here are some lessons I have learned along the way.
Kristi Knight | 5 min read
Why Franchises Have Discovered Food Trucks
International Franchise Association

Why Franchises Have Discovered Food Trucks

The Original Soupman -- of Seinfeld fame -- says the food truck business offers unique opportunities for franchisees.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Introducing Entrepreneur's Top Brands of 2014: Learn Their Secrets
Branding 2014

Introducing Entrepreneur's Top Brands of 2014: Learn Their Secrets

We present the companies that have generated the most trust among entrepreneurs as well as the lessons you can take from them.
Jason Daley | 8 min read
How Steve Jobs Blew Up the Rules of Branding
Branding 2014

How Steve Jobs Blew Up the Rules of Branding

By throwing out the approved checklist, Jobs got customers to meaningfully connect with the Apple brand.
Jonathan Salem Baskin | 3 min read
17 Logos We Love
Branding 2014

17 Logos We Love

Brand identity in its purest form.
Hamish Campbell | 6 min read
The Top Brands in Food Service, Hotels, Retail and More
Branding 2014

The Top Brands in Food Service, Hotels, Retail and More

These brands took the No. 1 spot in various categories. Here's why.
Jason Daley | 14 min read
The 120 Most Trusted Brands
Branding 2014

The 120 Most Trusted Brands

We surveyed more than 5,000 Entrepreneur readers to learn the companies that elicit their greatest loyalty and trust. Here are the results.
Jason Daley | 4 min read