Bras

How This Online Lingerie Shop Is Letting Customers Try Before They Buy
Online Retail

How This Online Lingerie Shop Is Letting Customers Try Before They Buy

True & Co. has found a way to bring the fitting room to its customers.
Caren Chesler | 2 min read
This New High-Tech Wonder Bra May Help Detect Breast Cancer

This New High-Tech Wonder Bra May Help Detect Breast Cancer

The invention uses infrared sensors to monitor temperature.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
A Bra Company That Uses Smartphones to Find the Right Fit Just Raised $8 Million

A Bra Company That Uses Smartphones to Find the Right Fit Just Raised $8 Million

The goal is to use technology to make the shopping experience, as well as the bras themselves, more comfortable.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
The Company Turning Selfies Into Better-Fitting Bras

The Company Turning Selfies Into Better-Fitting Bras

New technology to size women for bras though smartphone photos could unlock elusive ecommerce sales.
Linda Lacina | 6 min read