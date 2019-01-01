My Queue

Brazil

Confessions of an In-Demand Developer: How Too Many Job Offers Helped Me Craft My Own Coding Consultancy Company
App Developers

Confessions of an In-Demand Developer: How Too Many Job Offers Helped Me Craft My Own Coding Consultancy Company

This contributor looked south of the border, to Brazil, to find a solution to his and others' desperate search for talented senior developers.
Phil Alves | 9 min read
3 Suggestions for Cultivating Your Leadership Potential

3 Suggestions for Cultivating Your Leadership Potential

While it's not mandatory you move out of the country with your young family to discover the best you, getting OK with the discomfort it brought was a good first step.
Vernon Lindsay | 5 min read
Brazil Lawmakers Propose Bill to Shield WhatsApp

Brazil Lawmakers Propose Bill to Shield WhatsApp

The legislation will now have to pass through several other congressional committees before being put to vote in the floor of the lower and upper house.
Reuters | 2 min read
Facebook CEO Urges Brazilians to Decry WhatsApp Block

Facebook CEO Urges Brazilians to Decry WhatsApp Block

The app has been suspended two times in five months in Brazil.
Reuters | 4 min read
Brazil Police Detain Facebook Executive Over Court Orders

Brazil Police Detain Facebook Executive Over Court Orders

Privacy concerns have frequently put Facebook and other Internet giants at odds with Brazilian law enforcement seeking evidence in criminal cases.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

International Holidays and Festivals Could Mean Big Business for Online Retailers
International Business

International Holidays and Festivals Could Mean Big Business for Online Retailers

Traditional celebrations in Russia, China and Brazil are three largely unexplored -- and likely lucrative -- ecommerce markets.
Oren Levy | 8 min read
4 Social-Media Campaigns That Demonstrate Brazil's Passionate Digital Culture
International Business

4 Social-Media Campaigns That Demonstrate Brazil's Passionate Digital Culture

Has your your global marketing campaign considered including Brazil?
Ekaterina Walter | 6 min read
How Entrepreneurs Can Capitalize on the Latin American Ecommerce Boom
International Business

How Entrepreneurs Can Capitalize on the Latin American Ecommerce Boom

Latin America is young, tech savvy, increasingly prosperous and open for business.
Oren Levy | 6 min read
McDonald's Accused of Illegal Labor, Tax Practices in Brazil
McDonald's

McDonald's Accused of Illegal Labor, Tax Practices in Brazil

The fast-food giant has been the subject of increasing scrutiny around the globe.
Reuters | 3 min read
3-D Printed Ultrasound Lets Blind Mother-to-Be Meet Her Unborn Baby (VIDEO)
3-D Printing

3-D Printed Ultrasound Lets Blind Mother-to-Be Meet Her Unborn Baby (VIDEO)

'I am very happy to meet Murilo before he's born,' says Brazil native Tatiana Guerra, who lost her sight at age 17.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Tapping Into the Expanding Mobile Opportunities of Emerging Markets
Mobile Apps

Tapping Into the Expanding Mobile Opportunities of Emerging Markets

Marketers wishing to profit from the gigantic new customer base of the developing world need to understand how these consumers use smartphones and apps.
Pedro Ripper | 6 min read