Breaking Bad

6 Things 'Better Call Saul' Can Teach You About Finding Customers

AMC's new hit prequel series to 'Breaking Bad' already features many lessons on lead generation.
Gregg Schwartz | 4 min read
5 Beers Inspired by Hit TV Shows

'The Walking Dead' = notes of smoked brain.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Booking a Trip? 4 Places to Go for a 'Fancation.' (Infographic)

Your favorite TV shows and movies can provide some vacation inspiration for your next trip.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Toys 'R' Us Slammed for Selling 'Breaking Bad' Dolls With Faux Bags of Meth

Parents are outraged over the toy chain's bizarre decision to sell drug-dealing action figures.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
What Emmy-Winner 'Breaking Bad' Teaches Us About Brand Management

You do not need to be a meth kingpin to know something about building an empire, but you could definitely learn from one.
Peter Gasca | 4 min read

We're a Country of Binge-Watchers, and We Feel Pretty Good About It
Half of Netflix users watch an entire season in a week, according to a new survey.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Breaking Bad to Jersey Shore: 7 Cities That Profited From Hit TV Shows
From the small screen to a big economic boost -- small businesses in these towns cashed in from the success of TV shows.
Stephanie Vozza
Walter White's 5 Most Badass Business Moves in 'Breaking Bad'
Equal parts intellectual, businessman and criminal, the star of hit series 'Breaking Bad' returns to TV on August 11. Here's our refresher on Walter White's exploits over the past four and a half seasons and the business lessons you can learn from them.
Brian Patrick Eha