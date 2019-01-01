Breaking News

My Queue

Freelancers

Freelancers will soon have to pay as much as $0.90 for each job they apply for on Upwork, which could impact users who are new to the platform or struggling to make ends meet.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
Entrepreneur spoke with Schultz at SXSW 2019 about the controversy surrounding his potential 2020 presidential bid and running as an independent.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
The 35 felony charges against Adam Zucker include money laundering and grand theft by embezzlement.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
PlantLab CEO Adam Zucker said he'd been dealing with a 'catastrophic' personal issue for more than a week when his staff was unable to contact him. The time coincides with the arrest and incarceration of a person by the same name on embezzlement charges.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
PlantLab says its CEO, Adam Zucker -- a former colleague of celebrity chef Matthew Kenney -- is unreachable. They've canceled all upcoming classes.
Hayden Field | 5 min read

Communication Strategies

No one likes hearing bad news, but you can soften the blow with these research-backed strategies.
Vanessa Van Edwards | 4 min read
Communication

Just get to the point.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read
Facebook

Shortly after his post, livestreams captured a shooting at a Dallas protest.
Richard Lawler | 1 min read
Building Buzz

These three steps will help.
Small Business PR | 4 min read
Chipotle

A dash of DNA testing here and a sprinkle of scalded onions there, and Chipotle just might save face yet.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Media Coverage

Reporters are desperate for great stories. Is yours one of them?
Geeta Nadkarni | 7 min read
Facebook

It's not just you. 'Sorry, something went wrong.' Again.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Bitcoin

The world's second busiest USD Bitcoin exchange is offline after some of its operational wallets were compromised.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Innovation

John O'Keefe, Mary-Britt Moser and Edvard Moser discovered place and grid cells, which help us navigate space and build mental maps of our surroundings – a major breakthrough for Alzheimer's research.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Apps

Something fishy (more like spammy) is going on at Tinder. Here's the inside scoop from one not so satisfied user.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read