Breaking Rules
Success Stories
Rules are made to be broken, right? Take inspiration from these founders, who trusted their gut and reaped the benefits.
We think of rule breakers as troublemakers, but they actually provide positive results.
Consequences, for one thing, will help you gain the behavior you want.
Don't get comfortable in your business.
'Never accept the things that don't make sense,' says the Pink Ceiling founder and CEO Cindy Whitehead.
Breaking Rules
False assumptions of "rules" are often where great ideas go to die.
Pitching Investors
It was more than a new startup, it was a destiny born in childhood. With that sort of momentum, rules don't apply.
Hiring
Companies who avoid hiring these problem employees end up saving thousands of dollars, according to the paper's authors.
Breaking Rules
Stop kidding yourself. Playing it safe doesn't mean you won't have any regrets.
Leadership
When you set out to win and don't count the costs, you end up paying far more than you expected.
Company Culture
Restricted Internet access, water bottle bans and requests to move your desk -- now, that's just silly.
Lessons
The endless hours of grueling, low-paid work typical of playing in a band is a lot like launching a business.
Selfies
From Disneyland to the Kentucky Derby, more and more venues are requiring that guests leave their selfie-taking devices at home.
Writing
Writing well is part habit, part knowledge and part giving a damn.
