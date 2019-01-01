My Queue

Breaking Rules

These 11 Entrepreneurs Broke All the Rules -- and Achieved Great Success
Success Stories

These 11 Entrepreneurs Broke All the Rules -- and Achieved Great Success

Rules are made to be broken, right? Take inspiration from these founders, who trusted their gut and reaped the benefits.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
Why It Pays to Break the Rules at Work

Why It Pays to Break the Rules at Work

We think of rule breakers as troublemakers, but they actually provide positive results.
Francesca Gino | 7 min read
3 Steps to Change Employee Behavior

3 Steps to Change Employee Behavior

Consequences, for one thing, will help you gain the behavior you want.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
If It's Not Broken, Don't Fix It -- Break It

If It's Not Broken, Don't Fix It -- Break It

Don't get comfortable in your business.
Ximena N. Larkin | 2 min read
This Entrepreneur Who Sold Her Company for $1 Billion Wants You to Throw Out the Unwritten Rules That Hold You Back

This Entrepreneur Who Sold Her Company for $1 Billion Wants You to Throw Out the Unwritten Rules That Hold You Back

'Never accept the things that don't make sense,' says the Pink Ceiling founder and CEO Cindy Whitehead.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read

Play by Your Own Rules in 2017
Breaking Rules

Play by Your Own Rules in 2017

False assumptions of "rules" are often where great ideas go to die.
John Brubaker | 5 min read
How 2 Maine Lobsters Rolled the Shark Tank
Pitching Investors

How 2 Maine Lobsters Rolled the Shark Tank

It was more than a new startup, it was a destiny born in childhood. With that sort of momentum, rules don't apply.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Study: Dodging a Toxic Hire Is Better for Business Than Onboarding a Superstar
Hiring

Study: Dodging a Toxic Hire Is Better for Business Than Onboarding a Superstar

Companies who avoid hiring these problem employees end up saving thousands of dollars, according to the paper's authors.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
What You're Afraid Will Happen If You Break the Rules Probably Won't
Breaking Rules

What You're Afraid Will Happen If You Break the Rules Probably Won't

Stop kidding yourself. Playing it safe doesn't mean you won't have any regrets.
Daniel DiPiazza | 2 min read
The Inherent Rebellion of Entrepreneurship
Editor's Note

The Inherent Rebellion of Entrepreneurship

A brief history of turning things upside down.
Amy Cosper | 4 min read
Winning at All Costs Is Not True Leadership
Leadership

Winning at All Costs Is Not True Leadership

When you set out to win and don't count the costs, you end up paying far more than you expected.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
6 Ridiculous Office Rules That Will Leave You Scratching Your Head
Company Culture

6 Ridiculous Office Rules That Will Leave You Scratching Your Head

Restricted Internet access, water bottle bans and requests to move your desk -- now, that's just silly.
Jeff Boss | 4 min read
5 Business Lessons Learned Playing in a Punk Rock Band
Lessons

5 Business Lessons Learned Playing in a Punk Rock Band

The endless hours of grueling, low-paid work typical of playing in a band is a lot like launching a business.
Jon Nastor | 6 min read
The Places Where Selfie Sticks Are Banned
Selfies

The Places Where Selfie Sticks Are Banned

From Disneyland to the Kentucky Derby, more and more venues are requiring that guests leave their selfie-taking devices at home.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
8 Writing Rules for Entrepreneurs
Writing

8 Writing Rules for Entrepreneurs

Writing well is part habit, part knowledge and part giving a damn.
Ann Handley | 5 min read