Breaks
Ready For Anything
Founders share their tips and tricks for staying sane (and productive).
Sure, you want your employees to work hard, but what happens when they buy into the mentality of grinding until they drop? Rather than laud your team's workaholics, promote balance to get better -- not more -- work.
Regular, pre-planned "microbreaks" can keep you focused and energized, and at the top of your game.
Are you notoriously bad at periodically standing up from your desk or resting your eyes after staring at your computer screen? These tools can help.
Promotions are your reward for being driven, which means you are probably your own harshest supervisor.
More From This Topic
Creativity
Don't let writer's block hold you back. Listen to your body and mind so you can perform at your best.
Productivity
Consider adding some Gerbera daisies to your office, plus plenty of natural light and LED lighting.
Infographics
To be your most productive self, take a step back from your work.
Burnout
There is nothing particularly noble or even productive about job martyrdom, so give everybody a break by taking one yourself.
Work-Life Balance
The evidence is mounting that working until you're groggy is a losing strategy.
Infographics
Breaks are important. Learn how to use them wisely.
Remote Workers
Why go to the office when you could save $2,600 in commuting costs each year?
Paid Time Off
Employees are so attached to work you may have to pass actual policies to pry them from their office email.
Creativity
Sometimes, creativity strikes out of nowhere but you won't get much accomplished waiting for it to.
Ready For Anything
'No worker should have to face the choice: Do I take a bathroom break, or do I get paid?'
