Breaks

6 Ways to Achieve Perfect Work-Life Balance
Ready For Anything

6 Ways to Achieve Perfect Work-Life Balance

Founders share their tips and tricks for staying sane (and productive).
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
When Hustling Is Harmful: How to Save Your Employees From Burnout

When Hustling Is Harmful: How to Save Your Employees From Burnout

Sure, you want your employees to work hard, but what happens when they buy into the mentality of grinding until they drop? Rather than laud your team's workaholics, promote balance to get better -- not more -- work.
Kimberly Zhang | 6 min read
Paradox: How Idle Time at Work Can Improve Productivity

Paradox: How Idle Time at Work Can Improve Productivity

Regular, pre-planned "microbreaks" can keep you focused and energized, and at the top of your game.
Aytekin Tank | 8 min read
Add Years to Your Life with These 4 'Work Break' Apps

Add Years to Your Life with These 4 'Work Break' Apps

Are you notoriously bad at periodically standing up from your desk or resting your eyes after staring at your computer screen? These tools can help.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
3 Ways to Survive Being Promoted

3 Ways to Survive Being Promoted

Promotions are your reward for being driven, which means you are probably your own harshest supervisor.
Alexander Maasik | 4 min read

More From This Topic

7 Simple Ways to Get Into a Flow State When Writing
Creativity

7 Simple Ways to Get Into a Flow State When Writing

Don't let writer's block hold you back. Listen to your body and mind so you can perform at your best.
Dan Scalco | 5 min read
6 Science-Backed Ways to Make Your Office More Productive
Productivity

6 Science-Backed Ways to Make Your Office More Productive

Consider adding some Gerbera daisies to your office, plus plenty of natural light and LED lighting.
Moe Kittaneh | 7 min read
The Best Ways to Use Breaks to Be More Productive (Infographic)
Infographics

The Best Ways to Use Breaks to Be More Productive (Infographic)

To be your most productive self, take a step back from your work.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
10 Telltale Signs You Need a Break From Work
Burnout

10 Telltale Signs You Need a Break From Work

There is nothing particularly noble or even productive about job martyrdom, so give everybody a break by taking one yourself.
John Rampton | 7 min read
Boost Productivity by Getting More Rest and Working Shorter Days
Work-Life Balance

Boost Productivity by Getting More Rest and Working Shorter Days

The evidence is mounting that working until you're groggy is a losing strategy.
Dan Dowling | 3 min read
7 Things to Do During Your Lunch Break (Infographic)
Infographics

7 Things to Do During Your Lunch Break (Infographic)

Breaks are important. Learn how to use them wisely.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
5 Reasons I'll Never Work In An Office Again
Remote Workers

5 Reasons I'll Never Work In An Office Again

Why go to the office when you could save $2,600 in commuting costs each year?
Han-Gwon Lung | 6 min read
Is 'Paid Time-Off' Actually Possible?
Paid Time Off

Is 'Paid Time-Off' Actually Possible?

Employees are so attached to work you may have to pass actual policies to pry them from their office email.
Matt Straz | 6 min read
5 Ways to Get Your Creativity Flowing When You Need It
Creativity

5 Ways to Get Your Creativity Flowing When You Need It

Sometimes, creativity strikes out of nowhere but you won't get much accomplished waiting for it to.
Tor Constantino | 5 min read
Stingy Company Ordered to Pay $1.75 Million to Workers It Forced to Choose Between Pay and Bathroom Breaks
Ready For Anything

Stingy Company Ordered to Pay $1.75 Million to Workers It Forced to Choose Between Pay and Bathroom Breaks

'No worker should have to face the choice: Do I take a bathroom break, or do I get paid?'
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read