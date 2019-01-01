My Queue

Breakthrough

Are These 5 Tasks Part of Your CEO Job Description?
Ready For Anything

Make sure you're responsible for these five activities, and you'll watch your business grow.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read
What Is Your Entrepreneurial Kryptonite?

Find out what's holding you back from business success by making these two changes to the way you run your business.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read
5 Steps to Take Control of Your Personal Brand

No matter what product or service you sell, as the owner of your business, you're really selling yourself. Follow these five tips to create a personal brand that connects with customers.
Scott Duffy | 5 min read
Creating a Tribe That Will Help Your Business Succeed

How to determine if you've surrounded yourself with the right people-and what to do if you find out you haven't
Scott Duffy | 6 min read
How to Work Successfully with Your Most Important Partner

Your spouse or life partner is probably the most important partner you'll have in your business. Find out how to make sure that you and your CVO, or Chief Venting Partner, are on the same page.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read

More From This Topic

How to Make the Entrepreneurial Economy Work for You
Change

Find out why embracing -- rather than resisting -- change can help you succeed as an entrepreneur.
Scott Duffy | 5 min read
The 4 Biggest Mistakes Companies Make When Scaling Their Business
Growth Strategies

Find out how to avoid them.
Scott Duffy | 4 min read
Essential Goal-Setting Tips From Mr. America
Ready For Anything

Once you have a clear vision of where you're going, you can figure out just how to get there.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read
5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market
Ready For Anything

Don't overly complicate things when launching your business. Instead, follow this advice from a successful entrepreneur so you'll do things right.
Scott Duffy | 5 min read
8 of the Biggest Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make When Presenting to Investors
Ready For Anything

Whatever you do, don't say any of the following eight things when making a play for money.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read
6 Things You Need to Know About Your Investors Before You Ask for Money
Ready For Anything

Do your homework and get to know these six things about the people you're going to be borrowing money from.
Scott Duffy | 5 min read
2 Key 'People' Rules That Can Make or Break Your Business
Ready For Anything

If you follow these two rules, you'll be able to build a team that ensures your success.
Scott Duffy | 5 min read
Developing a Business Model That Works
Business Plans

Use these six tips to create the financial section of a business plan that will get your company off the ground.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read
3 Lessons You Can Learn About Business from the World's Greatest Snowboarder
Project Grow

Snowboarding and running a business may not sound all that similar, but these three strategies from snowboarder Shaun White will help you run your business better.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read
How to Hone a Razor-Sharp Entrepreneurial Mindset
Entrepreneurs

Discover how you can manage your emotions in a way that drives your business forward and puts you in the best position to succeed.
Scott Duffy | 6 min read