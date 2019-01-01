My Queue

How a Battle with Cancer Kick-Started my Career as an Entrepreneur
How a Battle with Cancer Kick-Started my Career as an Entrepreneur

An entrepreneur whose nonprofit helps breast cancer victims pay their bills tells exactly how she did it.
Molly MacDonald | 5 min read
This New High-Tech Wonder Bra May Help Detect Breast Cancer

This New High-Tech Wonder Bra May Help Detect Breast Cancer

The invention uses infrared sensors to monitor temperature.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
How This Entrepreneur Coped With Tragedy While Running a Business

How This Entrepreneur Coped With Tragedy While Running a Business

Barry Foot turned his passion for cruises into his profession. Then he used his profession to honor his late wife.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
This Innovative Cap Helps Chemotherapy Patients Keep More Hair

This Innovative Cap Helps Chemotherapy Patients Keep More Hair

The FDA approved the DigniCap for use in the U.S. this week.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read