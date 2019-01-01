My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

ბრენდინგი

ბრენდირების წლევანდელი 5 საყურადღებო ტენდენცია
მარკეტინგი

ბრენდირების წლევანდელი 5 საყურადღებო ტენდენცია

ილუსტრაციები, მინიმალიზმი და „მილენიალები"- ის ტენდენციებია, რომლებსაც წელს ბრენდირების სტრატეგიაში უნდა მიაქციოთ ყურადღება
დარპან მუნჯალი | 6 min read
10 მარკეტინგული შედევრი

10 მარკეტინგული შედევრი

იმისათვის, რომ მარკეტინგული ძალისხმევა ეფექტური იყოს, სულაც არაა საჭირო ისტორია შეცვალოს
ჯენიფერ ვონგი | 8 min read
უბრალოდ Dunkin' დაგვიძახეთ

უბრალოდ Dunkin' დაგვიძახეთ

ამერიკული რესტორნების ქსელი სახელს იცვლის და ყავის ბაზრის ლიდერობას გეგმავს
ხატია გელოვანი | 1 min read
ბრენდინგი, ბიზნესი და ადამიანები

ბრენდინგი, ბიზნესი და ადამიანები

ბევრ ადამიანს ბრენდინგი მხოლოდ ლოგო და ფერი ჰგონია, თუმცა ეს მოსაზრება მცდარია
რეზი ბესელაშვილი | 4 min read