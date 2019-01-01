My Queue

Brian Solis

When Sustainability Stories Are Good Business
Entrepreneurs

When Sustainability Stories Are Good Business

A Los Angeles-based multimedia platform focuses on inspiring stories about the environment to help counterbalance the usual doom-and-gloom narrative.
Brian Solis
'Entourage' Star Adrian Grenier Starts Music Incubator

'Entourage' Star Adrian Grenier Starts Music Incubator

While the young actor has already co-founded or invested in several startups, this time Grenier is changing his tune. Brian Solis spoke with him about his new venture.
Brian Solis | 9 min read
Shaquille O'Neal on What Inspires His Business Decisions

Shaquille O'Neal on What Inspires His Business Decisions

At SXSW, the former pro-basketball star and self-described high-level geek explains what drives him to invest in startups and what's next.
Brian Solis
Brian Solis on Five Common Social Media Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Brian Solis on Five Common Social Media Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

The author 'Engage,' and now 'The End of Business As Usual,' spills about social media ills.
Shira Lazar