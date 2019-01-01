There are no Videos in your queue.
Brian Solis
Entrepreneurs
A Los Angeles-based multimedia platform focuses on inspiring stories about the environment to help counterbalance the usual doom-and-gloom narrative.
While the young actor has already co-founded or invested in several startups, this time Grenier is changing his tune. Brian Solis spoke with him about his new venture.
At SXSW, the former pro-basketball star and self-described high-level geek explains what drives him to invest in startups and what's next.
The author 'Engage,' and now 'The End of Business As Usual,' spills about social media ills.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
