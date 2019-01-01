My Queue

Bricolage

Customer Engagement

Unintended Consequences: How Consumer Misuse Can Boost Sales

The maker of Mentos saw dollar signs with the user discovery that the candy exploded in Diet Coke. You should encourage consumers to tinker with your products.
Kalle Lyytinen and Michael Fisher | 4 min read