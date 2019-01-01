My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bridgegate

PR Lessons for Bridge Scandal-Hit Chris Christie
Marketing

PR Lessons for Bridge Scandal-Hit Chris Christie

As the New Jersey governor deals with the political fallout, here are some almost-PR disasters and what the companies did to get out of them.
Chuck Tanowitz | 6 min read