My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Brilliant Companies 2013

The Serial Entrepreneur Who Is Tackling E-Waste With EcoATMs
Starting a Business

The Serial Entrepreneur Who Is Tackling E-Waste With EcoATMs

Automated kiosks that buy back used electronics aim to ease the electronic waste burden and put cash in consumers' pockets.
Katherine Duncan | 4 min read
A Privacy App That Ensures Personal Data Really Disappears

A Privacy App That Ensures Personal Data Really Disappears

Wickr gives users the ability to send self-destructing files securely and anonymously.
Jennifer Wang | 4 min read
The Company Leading the Future of Farming

The Company Leading the Future of Farming

Modern Meadow aims to combine 3-D printing and tissue engineering to meet the world's demand for beef and leather.
Jennifer Wang | 4 min read
The Cloud-Based Startup Making Waves in Wine Country

The Cloud-Based Startup Making Waves in Wine Country

Napa Valley tastemakers are giving traditional wine sellers a run for their money.
Corie Brown | 4 min read
A Company That Makes User Analytics Simple

A Company That Makes User Analytics Simple

KISSmetrics has crunched customer data for AOL, Foursquare, Microsoft, and other major companies.
Matt Villano | 4 min read

More From This Topic

GitHub Is Helping Companies Work Together by Crowdsourcing Software
Technology

GitHub Is Helping Companies Work Together by Crowdsourcing Software

The online hosting service makes it easy for millions of developers to create and share software projects.
Michelle Juergen | 4 min read
An Analytics Platform That Has Mastered Sports Predictions
Technology

An Analytics Platform That Has Mastered Sports Predictions

NumberFire has built data models that have outdone the experts at ESPN.
Michelle Juergen | 4 min read
A Mobile App That Makes Hailing a Taxi Easier and More Efficient
Technology

A Mobile App That Makes Hailing a Taxi Easier and More Efficient

No more waiting for a ride. Hailo aims to connect passengers and taxis within two minutes in cities all over the world.
Katherine Duncan | 4 min read
The Startup Bringing Video Games into the Real World
Technology

The Startup Bringing Video Games into the Real World

The video game of the future just might remind you of toys of the past. Sifteo cubes give tactile appeal to technology.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read