Brilliant Companies 2013
Starting a Business
Automated kiosks that buy back used electronics aim to ease the electronic waste burden and put cash in consumers' pockets.
Wickr gives users the ability to send self-destructing files securely and anonymously.
Modern Meadow aims to combine 3-D printing and tissue engineering to meet the world's demand for beef and leather.
Napa Valley tastemakers are giving traditional wine sellers a run for their money.
KISSmetrics has crunched customer data for AOL, Foursquare, Microsoft, and other major companies.
More From This Topic
Technology
The online hosting service makes it easy for millions of developers to create and share software projects.
Technology
NumberFire has built data models that have outdone the experts at ESPN.
Technology
No more waiting for a ride. Hailo aims to connect passengers and taxis within two minutes in cities all over the world.
Technology
The video game of the future just might remind you of toys of the past. Sifteo cubes give tactile appeal to technology.
