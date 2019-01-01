My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Brilliant Ideas

GE's Beth Comstock: Here's How I Sell An Idea
Brilliant Ideas

GE's Beth Comstock: Here's How I Sell An Idea

You put it out there, but then you have to be prepared to defend your brilliant idea.
Beth Comstock | 3 min read
Has Your Business Made a Brilliant Mistake?

Has Your Business Made a Brilliant Mistake?

A new contest from the Wharton School of Business gives entrepreneurs a chance to win goodies -- by describing a clutch mistake that turned out to be a good business idea.
Carol Tice
What Makes a Company Brilliant

What Makes a Company Brilliant

Want to be on next year's 100 Brilliant Companies list? Entrepreneur Editor-in-Chief Amy Cosper explains how the magazine makes its picks.