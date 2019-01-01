There are no Videos in your queue.
Broadband
Federal approval to use a sliver of radio spectrum for high-speed internet could rejuvenate economically stagnate rural economies.
Five reasons JetBlue's Mint is the most fun you'll have at 35,000 feet.
Internet services will soon have a label with a breakdown similar to the nutrition facts on groceries.
In 2013, 70 percent of Americans had home broadband, according to a Pew study of more than 6,000 American adults. This year, only 67 percent did.
Bringing super-fast Internet to the second and third biggest cities in the U.S. has the potential to turbocharge the entrepreneurial communities there.
Far Out Tech
Next generation wi-fi, called 'li-fi,' has the potential to be 100 times faster than current data transmission.
Cable
Mario Gabelli, the CEO of GAMCO Investors, says he understands why consumers are choosing streaming over cable TV.
Broadband
Verizon, Cablevision and Time Warner are all involved in the probe.
Net Neutrality
Opponents of the net neutrality rules sued the FCC this year, saying the commission violated regulations when it passed the rules.
Net Neutrality
Chairman Tom Wheeler endorsed using the commission's regulatory authority to override state laws hobbling communities that want to build public broadband networks.
Net Neutrality
Broadband is essential for an entrepreneurial future but broadband providers are more like the electric company or Ma Bell from days past. The FCC needs to regulate them that way.
Net Neutrality
The preliminary proposal seeks public comment and allows the FCC to change course based on the feedback it receives.
Internet
As the debate over net neutrality rages on, here's some basic information about how you might be affected.
Technology
Google's high-speed network, known as Fiber, delivers the internet at speeds of up to one gigabyte per second, 100 times faster than average broadband
Technology
Femtocells can help patch that nasty drop zone in your mobile office.
