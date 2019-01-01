My Queue

Broadband

Business Coalition Seeks FCC Approval to Bring 'Wireless Broadband' to Unserved Communities
Business Coalition Seeks FCC Approval to Bring 'Wireless Broadband' to Unserved Communities

Federal approval to use a sliver of radio spectrum for high-speed internet could rejuvenate economically stagnate rural economies.
Brian Hinman | 5 min read
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best In-Flight Entertainment

Five reasons JetBlue's Mint is the most fun you'll have at 35,000 feet.
Jeff Chu, Margaret Rhodes, Kate Rockwood, Stephanie Schomer | 1 min read
FCC's Broadband 'Nutrition' Labels Aim to Clarify Speed, Price

Internet services will soon have a label with a breakdown similar to the nutrition facts on groceries.
Tom Brandt | 2 min read
More People Opt to Use Cellular Data in Lieu of Broadband

In 2013, 70 percent of Americans had home broadband, according to a Pew study of more than 6,000 American adults. This year, only 67 percent did.
Kif Leswing | 3 min read
Chicago and Los Angeles Could Get Google Fiber. And That's a Very Big Deal for Entrepreneurs.

Bringing super-fast Internet to the second and third biggest cities in the U.S. has the potential to turbocharge the entrepreneurial communities there.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Your Internet Signal Is Going To Be Transmitted Through Light
Far Out Tech

Next generation wi-fi, called 'li-fi,' has the potential to be 100 times faster than current data transmission.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
This 73-Year-Old Billionaire Is Joining Millennials in Cutting the Cord
Cable

Mario Gabelli, the CEO of GAMCO Investors, says he understands why consumers are choosing streaming over cable TV.
Reuters | 2 min read
New York Attorney General Investigating Possible Broadband Speed Overcharges
Broadband

Verizon, Cablevision and Time Warner are all involved in the probe.
Reuters | 3 min read
U.S. Appeals Court to Hear Net Neutrality Lawsuits in December
Net Neutrality

Opponents of the net neutrality rules sued the FCC this year, saying the commission violated regulations when it passed the rules.
Reuters | 1 min read
FCC Chairman Derided as 'Dingo' Backs Idea That Bites Broadband Industry
Net Neutrality

Chairman Tom Wheeler endorsed using the commission's regulatory authority to override state laws hobbling communities that want to build public broadband networks.
Peter Page | 4 min read
The Broadband Cartel and America's Entrepreneurs
Net Neutrality

Broadband is essential for an entrepreneurial future but broadband providers are more like the electric company or Ma Bell from days past. The FCC needs to regulate them that way.
Peter Page | 5 min read
FCC Advances Controversial Rules That Could Allow Internet Fast Lanes
Net Neutrality

The preliminary proposal seeks public comment and allows the FCC to change course based on the feedback it receives.
Benjamin Kabin | 3 min read
Net Neutrality, Explained
Internet

As the debate over net neutrality rages on, here's some basic information about how you might be affected.
Arik Hesseldahl | 2 min read
Google May Be Bringing High-Speed 'Fiber' to Your City
Technology

Google's high-speed network, known as Fiber, delivers the internet at speeds of up to one gigabyte per second, 100 times faster than average broadband
Benjamin Kabin | 1 min read
A Small Step Toward Better Connections
Technology

Femtocells can help patch that nasty drop zone in your mobile office.
Tim Kridel | 3 min read