Broadway

'Hamilton' Makes History With More Than $4 Million Holiday Week
Pop Culture

The award-winning musical broke Broadway records with its highest ever grossing week.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
This Broadway Actress Left a Safe Wall Street Gig to Pursue Her Dream. Now, She's Starring in 'Wicked.'

Jessica Vosk shared her origin story, networking tips and advice for taking a leap towards your passion in a recent episode of Entrepreneur's 'How Success Happens' podcast.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
How This Husband-and-Wife Team Made Broadway Accessible

Learn how two producers brought a niche interest to the masses.
Rich Mintzer | 5 min read
3 Ways to Unlock Your Success Origin Story

Spider-Man gained superpowers from a radioactive spider. What fuels your fighting spirit?
Victoria Cairl | 4 min read
Move Over 'Hamilton,' 'Monopoly the Musical' Is Coming to Broadway

Our only question: How many yellow and pink bills will the tickets cost?
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read