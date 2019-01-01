My Queue

Brooklyn

Getting the Most Out of a Collaborative Office Space
Shared Workspaces

Getting the Most Out of a Collaborative Office Space

You paid the monthly fee to rent a desk, so make sure you make the most of shared office spaces.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
Shops Are Opening Across the U.S. to Help You Get a Drone of Your Own

Shops Are Opening Across the U.S. to Help You Get a Drone of Your Own

The latest store, Brooklyn Drones NYC, opened Saturday.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
How to Grow Your Art Into a Business: Move Beyond the One-Off Model

How to Grow Your Art Into a Business: Move Beyond the One-Off Model

Jessica Banks, the founder of RockPaperRobot, a kinetic furniture business, explains how she has transitioned from artist to entrepreneur.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Furniture Made by Bacteria? This Futuristic Design Firm Says It Will Happen.

Furniture Made by Bacteria? This Futuristic Design Firm Says It Will Happen.

David Benjamin, the founder of a design firm called The Living, talks about his next-generation architecture projects.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
What It's Like to Launch Your Own VC Firm

What It's Like to Launch Your Own VC Firm

The best venture investors may be the ones who can currently empathize with your status as a startup.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 5 min read

Etsy Just Bought an Electronics E-Tailer Called Grand St. Here's Why.
Acquisitions

Etsy Just Bought an Electronics E-Tailer Called Grand St. Here's Why.

In a deal rumored to be worth just under $10 million, Etsy has acquired Grand St., an online marketplace where indie hardware makers vend cutting-edge tech.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
From Relic to Beacon: Brooklyn Navy Yard Gets New Life as Cutting-Edge Manufacturing Hub
Entrepreneurs

From Relic to Beacon: Brooklyn Navy Yard Gets New Life as Cutting-Edge Manufacturing Hub

Thanks to a collaboration of public and private resources, one of the old 84,000-square-foot warehouses flanking the East River in New York City is being renovated and transformed.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Building a Sustainable Brand -- One Thoughtful Step at a Time
Growth Strategies

Building a Sustainable Brand -- One Thoughtful Step at a Time

HAVEN founder Kayce White explains what she's gleaned from the rapid growth of her all-natural cleaning products business.
Kelly K. Spors | 5 min read
Inside Breuckelen Distilling's Labor of Love
Entrepreneurs

Inside Breuckelen Distilling's Labor of Love

A small-batch distillery in Brooklyn is part of a resurgence in American manufacturing.
Brian Patrick Eha | 6 min read
6 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week
Technology

6 Startup Events and News to Watch This Week

Health insurance exchanges go online, Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. wants a few good entrepreneurs, CreateTech conference draws an eclectic crowd in Brooklyn, Marc Andreessen sits down with the Pando Monthly. This week's notable news and startup events for entrepreneurs.
Brad Crescenzo | 2 min read
Liquortarians Hope to Get Your Vote
Starting a Business

Liquortarians Hope to Get Your Vote

Why should you raise a glass to the Liquortarians? Their platform is all about teamwork.
Erika Napoletano | 3 min read
1SaleADay.com's Ben Federman and the Value of a Daily Steal
Entrepreneurs

1SaleADay.com's Ben Federman and the Value of a Daily Steal

This 28-year-old Brooklynite built a successful business around the concept of loss leaders. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
The Best Bar to. . . Get Green Inspiration: Brooklyn Bowl
Growth Strategies

The Best Bar to. . . Get Green Inspiration: Brooklyn Bowl

This LEED-certified converted warehouse in Brooklyn, N.Y., just might inspire your own eco-business idea.
Jenna Schnuer | 3 min read
MakerBot: Building a Cult Following for 3-D Printer Kits
Starting a Business

MakerBot: Building a Cult Following for 3-D Printer Kits

Crafting a business on creative do-it-yourselfers.
Rosalind Resnick | 4 min read