Browsers
Mozilla
A judge rejected the Firefox maker's bid to intervene in a case against a school administrator charged in the investigation.
Faster loading, increased privacy and security and a desire for fewer distractions are behind the growing demand for ad-blockers.
A bug makes this 16-character string dangerous in Google Chrome, even without clicking on it.
You need to understand how the new threat targeting businesses works, and what to do about it.
As opposed to email or messaging, 'Tone aims to make sharing digital things with nearby people as easy as talking to them,' the search giant said.
More From This Topic
Rebranding
The tech giant is moving away from the ill-loved brand in favor of a new browser codenamed Project Spartan.
Productivity Tools
These three browser-based tools will change your life. Or at least streamline it a bit.
Marketing
Pinterest has added features to its mobile website that were previously on its native app and the desktop version of the site.
Technology
Websites could lose revenue if they rely heavily on ads tied to users' browsing behavior.
Technology
Older versions of the browser are vulnerable to hackers and will be left behind for Google updates.
Technology
Online security can be confusing and costly, but here are three free ways to keep your web browser as secure as possible in your business.
Amazon Kindle
With the retail firepower of its Silk 'split' browser, the Kindle Fire could be a barn-burner for Amazon.
Technology
In its ongoing quest to make Web apps as fast as desktop software, Google Page Speed Service accelerates Web page load times.
Technology
Google Chrome is a capable Web browser -- but these free downloadable add-ons make Chrome even better.
Marketing
Google's new operating system has serious small-business potential.
