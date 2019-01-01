My Queue

Browsers

Mozilla Bid to Intervene in U.S. Child Porn Case Rejected
Mozilla

A judge rejected the Firefox maker's bid to intervene in a case against a school administrator charged in the investigation.
Reuters | 3 min read
Opera Becomes First Big Browser Maker With Built-in Ad-Blocker

Faster loading, increased privacy and security and a desire for fewer distractions are behind the growing demand for ad-blockers.
Reuters | 3 min read
Researcher Discovers One Little Link That Can Take Down Your Chrome Browser

A bug makes this 16-character string dangerous in Google Chrome, even without clicking on it.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Is 'Ransomware' Terrorizing Your Site Visitors?

You need to understand how the new threat targeting businesses works, and what to do about it.
Chemi Katz | 5 min read
This New Google Chrome Extension Lets Colleagues Share Web Pages Using Beeping Sounds

As opposed to email or messaging, 'Tone aims to make sharing digital things with nearby people as easy as talking to them,' the search giant said.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read

Microsoft Is Planning to Phase Out Internet Explorer
Rebranding

The tech giant is moving away from the ill-loved brand in favor of a new browser codenamed Project Spartan.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
3 Simple Ways to Make Your Web Browser Extra Awesome
Productivity Tools

These three browser-based tools will change your life. Or at least streamline it a bit.
Wendy Frink | 2 min read
Pinterest Gives Mobile Site a Makeover as Smartphone Traffic Booms
Marketing

Pinterest has added features to its mobile website that were previously on its native app and the desktop version of the site.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
How 'Do Not Track' May Hurt Businesses
Technology

Websites could lose revenue if they rely heavily on ads tied to users' browsing behavior.
Julie Cohn | 6 min read
Internet Explorer Users Face Security Risks and Issues
Technology

Older versions of the browser are vulnerable to hackers and will be left behind for Google updates.
Jason Fell
Free Web Security Tools to Guard Your Business Browser
Technology

Online security can be confusing and costly, but here are three free ways to keep your web browser as secure as possible in your business.
Jonathan Blum | 2 min read
The Kindle Fire Fuels Tablet Wars
Amazon Kindle

With the retail firepower of its Silk 'split' browser, the Kindle Fire could be a barn-burner for Amazon.
Jonathan Blum
Google Declares War On Slow Web Pages
Technology

In its ongoing quest to make Web apps as fast as desktop software, Google Page Speed Service accelerates Web page load times.
Thomas Claburn | 2 min read
10 Must-Have Google Chrome Extensions
Technology

Google Chrome is a capable Web browser -- but these free downloadable add-ons make Chrome even better.
Preston Gralla | 5 min read
Can Chrome Help Your Startup Shine?
Marketing

Google's new operating system has serious small-business potential.
Scott Steinberg | 4 min read