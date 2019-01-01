My Queue

Is Bitcoin the Biggest Bubble in Human History?
Cryptocurrency's value is based entirely on one thing: its scarcity. But how can something that doesn't exist be scarce or plentiful?
John C. Dvorak | 4 min read
How to Survive the Silicon Valley Bubble

Five strategies you should be implementing now, just in case.
Neil Patel | 6 min read
As the Fro-Yo Bubble Deflates, Here is How Menchie's Chef Keeps Things Fresh

Frozen yogurt is no longer the hot trend it was five years ago -- but that just motivates Laura Baldwin to keep innovating.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Will the Tech-Startup Bubble Burst in 2015?

Peter Cohan describes some of the key indications: a flood of late-stage investment, a spike in sky-high valuations and a rising tide of venture-capital-backed IPOs.
Peter S. Cohan | 6 min read
Are Candy Crush and WhatsApp Really in it for the Long Haul?

People are betting big on Candy Crush and WhatsApp, but some fear a social-gaming bubble is building.
6 min read

Bitcoin Price Plummets After Chinese Exchange Bans Yuan Deposits
China is cracking down on Bitcoin, and that means the price bubble is finally bursting.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read