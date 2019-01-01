My Queue

Budget 2019

Budget 2019 overlooking Air Pollution
Budget 2019

Budget 2019 overlooking Air Pollution

Air Pollution is adversely affecting innumerable lives for a long time now, yet Budget 2019 doesn't try to dilute it
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
Hits & Misses of Budget 2019

Hits & Misses of Budget 2019

In the last budget presentation before General Elections 2019, BJP aced the game, or did it?
Aastha Singal | 7 min read
A Populist Budget That Gives a Major Boost to the Real Estate Sector

A Populist Budget That Gives a Major Boost to the Real Estate Sector

The Finance Minister has also reiterated the government's commitment to consider a revision on GST implications on the real estate sector by mentioning that a special committee is reviewing the same
Shishir Baijal | 3 min read
Industry Leaders Speak about the Artificial Intelligence Boost in Budget 2019

Industry Leaders Speak about the Artificial Intelligence Boost in Budget 2019

Startups and businesses are excited about the inclusion of Artificial Intelligence in Budget 2019
Madhurima Roy | 3 min read
#Budget2019: Government Aims For Rural Industrialization

#Budget2019: Government Aims For Rural Industrialization

In the next 5 years, the government is aiming to build one lakh digital villages
Aastha Singal | 6 min read

More From This Topic

The Digital Push of Narendra Modi Government
Budget 2019

The Digital Push of Narendra Modi Government

Digital India has been getting boosted by the Government, will Budget 2019 see a bigger enhancement?
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
#Budget2019: Here is What the MSMEs Gained
Budget 2019

#Budget2019: Here is What the MSMEs Gained

Key highlights from Budget 2019
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
#Budget2019: Govt Boasts of 98% Rural Sanitation Coverage through Swachch Bharat Abhiyan
Healthcare

#Budget2019: Govt Boasts of 98% Rural Sanitation Coverage through Swachch Bharat Abhiyan

Swachch Bharat Movement is not just a cleanliness drive anymore, it has transformed into a behavioural change movement
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
#Budget2019: Modi Government Has Made Vikas a People's Movement says India's Finance Minister
Budget 2019

#Budget2019: Modi Government Has Made Vikas a People's Movement says India's Finance Minister

The government said India is poised to become a $5 trillion economy in the next 5 years and it aspires to become a $10 trillion economy in the next 8 years
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
#Budget2019 Gives High Josh, Anti-camcording Provision To Be Introduced To Cinematography Act
Budget 2019

#Budget2019 Gives High Josh, Anti-camcording Provision To Be Introduced To Cinematography Act

A sigh of relief for the entertainment industry that might help in the development of the movie business.
Priyadarshini Patwa | 4 min read
Here is How #Budget2019 Impacts Your Taxes
Budget 2019

Here is How #Budget2019 Impacts Your Taxes

You will have more money in hand to spend
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
What #Budget 2019 has in Store for the Agriculture Sector? Here's Govt's Big Announcement for Farmers
Budget 2019

What #Budget 2019 has in Store for the Agriculture Sector? Here's Govt's Big Announcement for Farmers

India's most troubled sector doesn't need quick fixes anymore, will #Budget 2019 take the sector towards the resolution it has been yearning for
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
What India Expects from #Budget 2019
Budget 2019

What India Expects from #Budget 2019

Fintech, healthcare, start-ups, tourism, here is a list of what these industries are yearning for from #budget 2019
Bhavya Kaushal | 5 min read
Indian President Details Accomplishments One Day before the #Budget 2019
Budget 2019

Indian President Details Accomplishments One Day before the #Budget 2019

Here's all you need to know about and gather from the speech of Ram Nath Kovind, President of India, ahead of the Budget
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
Interim Budget 2019 Expectations: Industries Demand Sops & Credit Support
Budget 2019

Interim Budget 2019 Expectations: Industries Demand Sops & Credit Support

Here's what the nation expects from Interim Budget 2019
Aastha Singal | 10 min read