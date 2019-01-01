Budget2017

There are no Videos in your queue.
Overall, Union Budget is "balanced" with no negative surprises for economy in general.
Affordable housing is a priority for this government and it was expected to get infrastructure status.
The emphasis on rural development and infrastructure including housing was imperative to bring about all round development.
The massive push for improvement in infrastructure including record capital expenditure for roads, railways will indirectly benefit the real estate sector in the long run.
This budget in a way is path breaking in terms of it accent on building the rural side.
The investment in infrastructure to boost digital transactions should support the entire ecosystem.
The increased activity in the sector will lead to additional employment generation, which is good for the economy.
The measures announced in the budget will provide the much needed impetus to the education and skill development sector in the country.
The Budget made some important sector specific announcements for MSME sector.
The SMEs in pharmaceuticals and logistics are bound to experience accelerated growth as Healthcare hold high.
Peak rates of service tax, customs and excise duty remained untouched except few rates meant to boost the Make in India policy.
The Retailers have welcomed the strong push towards building a digital economy and enhancing digital infrastructure .
In the slew of announcements, Education featured as one of the Arun Jaitley government's main focus.
As far as the Indian startup sector goes, the fintech companies have cheered the measures for tax concessions for startups and digital economy.
