My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

bugs

FaceTime Bug Discovered by Teen, Reported a Week Ago
Apple

FaceTime Bug Discovered by Teen, Reported a Week Ago

The teenager stumbled on the FaceTime bug ahead of a 'Fortnite' session.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
Instagram Accidentally Made Users' Feeds Scroll Horizontally

Instagram Accidentally Made Users' Feeds Scroll Horizontally

Instagram gave your feed the stories treatment.
Mallory Locklear | 3 min read
Apple Discusses 'Spectre' and 'Meltdown' Fixes on iOS, MacOS

Apple Discusses 'Spectre' and 'Meltdown' Fixes on iOS, MacOS

The Safari browser is also getting an update.
Richard Lawler | 1 min read
What You Need to Know About the Major Flaws Affecting PCs and Smartphones

What You Need to Know About the Major Flaws Affecting PCs and Smartphones

In a statement, Intel said the problem isn't unique to Intel products and denied that it would drag down performance for the average computer user.
Matthew Humphries and Michael Kan | 5 min read
Windows Bounty Program Offers Up to $250,000 Per Bug

Windows Bounty Program Offers Up to $250,000 Per Bug

In a bid to make Windows 10 and Windows Server more secure, Microsoft turns to the wider security community and tempts them with very healthy cash rewards.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read

More From This Topic

The Owner of This NYC Ice Cream Shop Explains Why There Are Grasshoppers in My Sundae
Food Businesses

The Owner of This NYC Ice Cream Shop Explains Why There Are Grasshoppers in My Sundae

I hopped over to La Newyorkina, where bugs are on the menu.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Facebook Pays $10,000 to 10-Year-Old Instagram Hacker
Facebook

Facebook Pays $10,000 to 10-Year-Old Instagram Hacker

'I could have deleted anyone's comments from there. Even Justin Bieber's,' the boy said.
Reuters | 1 min read
Google and Red Hat Found a Dangerous, Widespread Bug
Software

Google and Red Hat Found a Dangerous, Widespread Bug

The bug, which dates back to 2008, affects hundreds of thousands of devices and programs that use software derived from the GNU free-software project.
David Meyer | 3 min read
There's No Such Thing as a Bug-Free App
Software

There's No Such Thing as a Bug-Free App

But your software developers can get close to creating a perfect one. Here's how.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
How Food Makers Are Convincing America to Eat Bugs
Food Businesses

How Food Makers Are Convincing America to Eat Bugs

A swarm of companies selling insect-based food items has descended upon the American market. Can they persuade consumers that eating bugs isn't a punishment?
Kate Taylor | 9 min read
Researcher Discovers One Little Link That Can Take Down Your Chrome Browser
bugs

Researcher Discovers One Little Link That Can Take Down Your Chrome Browser

A bug makes this 16-character string dangerous in Google Chrome, even without clicking on it.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
Coming to a Frying Pan Near You: Worm, Fly and Grasshopper Cooking Oils
Food

Coming to a Frying Pan Near You: Worm, Fly and Grasshopper Cooking Oils

Jiminy Cricket, that's nasty. Or is it?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Samsung, Google to Release Monthly Android Security Patches
Android

Samsung, Google to Release Monthly Android Security Patches

In response to the Stagefright hacking software that leaves the Android system vulnerable, companies are pushing for fast fixes.
Reuters | 3 min read
Microsoft Offers Up to $100,000 to People Who Identify Security Bugs
Microsoft

Microsoft Offers Up to $100,000 to People Who Identify Security Bugs

Having just released Windows 10, the tech giant is looking to pay out big bucks to bug hunters.
Benjamin Snyder | 2 min read
8 Ways to Build a Better Password
Security

8 Ways to Build a Better Password

Put down the Post-it. I repeat: put down the Post-it.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read