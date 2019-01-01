My Queue

Build and Grow

Want to Rise in the Workplace? Focus on Where You're the Most Uncomfortable.
Want to Rise in the Workplace? Focus on Where You're the Most Uncomfortable.

If you can't find your own blind spot, ask your colleagues and friends. They'll let you know.
Jeannette McClennan | 6 min read
When Men Said It Couldn't Be Done, This All-Women Crew of Sailors Said 'Watch Us.'

The Whitbread Round the World yacht race's first all-female crew is profiled in the new documentary 'Maiden.'
Joan Oleck | 9 min read
This Fashion Designer Was Always Determined to 'Execute in My Own Way'

Misha Nonoo's clothing for professional women is ready to wear, from the boardroom to weekend errands to date nights.
Kathleen Griffith | 2 min read
Designer Nicole Miller Shares How She's Learned to Embrace Social Media, Influencers -- and the Need for Resiliency

Miller never saw herself as a 'woman' entrepreneur but recognizes that 'Somehow, the men get touted more than we do.'
Stephanie Schomer | 6 min read
This Founder Built a National Business By Helping Kids Get Into College

Neha Gupta's College Shortcuts helps kids and parents navigate the paperwork and stress of college admissions.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read

'Not There Yet': A New Study Shows That We Still Have Work to Close the Gender Pay Gap.
'Not There Yet': A New Study Shows That We Still Have Work to Close the Gender Pay Gap.

What are you doing to address pay equity in your own workplace?
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
When It Comes to Equal Pay, Even Oscar-Winning Actresses Need Support From Their Male Colleagues
Did you read how Octavia Spencer recently called on LeBron James, and what they worked on together?
Leslie Vickrey | 7 min read
He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother ... and My Business Partner
How this contributor and her sibling run their company like the 'family' business it is.
AlexAnndra Ontra | 6 min read
This Female Founder Leans on Her Best Friend for Business Advice -- and Even Recruited Her to Join Her Company
Anna-Mieke Anderson, founder of ethical diamond brand MiaDonna, has relied on pal Melanie Ware since the two were 11 years old.
Stephanie Schomer | 7 min read
How Women Can Finally Bridge the Gender Gap in the C-Suite
The C-suite may be the top, but the pipeline that will get young women there has plenty of leaks. What's your company doing to plug them?
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 8 min read
It's the Classroom, Dummy, Not the Conference Room
3 imperatives from a former Googler for bridging tech's gender gap much earlier than is typical.
Melissa Kaufman | 6 min read
Give Working Parents What They Really Want: More Time
Ever hear of a 'concierge service' for parents? Now you have.
Ann D. Clark | 7 min read
Getting More Women to Tech Conferences Starts with the Businesses That Send Them
A study of keynote and featured speaker lineups at 18 major tech conferences over the last three years found a 1:4 male/female ratio.
Lin Classon | 5 min read
10 Grants You Need to Know About for Your Woman-Owned Business or Organization
You already know you're unstoppable. Here's how to get the cash to prove it.
Victoria Treyger | 6 min read
10 Companies Offering Great Maternity Benefits and Eager to Recruit Women
If you're starting or expanding your family, consider the financial assistance these companies can offer.
Glassdoor | 5 min read