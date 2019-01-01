My Queue

building a successful business

Successful Entrepreneurs Beat Imposter Syndrome by Doing the Work Anyway
Entrepreneur Mindset

Building a business requires a lot of grunt work. Tacking what you are certain you can do builds confidence for the things that are a stretch.
Kimanzi Constable | 4 min read
Founder Struggles: How These Startups Overcame Their Obstacles (and What You Can Learn From How They Did It)

Every startup is going to have an uphill journey. Here's how you can survive the struggle.
Chirag Kulkarni | 7 min read
4 Tips for Building a Million-Dollar Business

The reason so many new businesses fail? Expectation misalignment.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read